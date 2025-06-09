ICYMI GAME REVEAL: ANIMO STARS ARENA SHOWCASED AT SUMMER GAMES FEST; KICKSTARTER LAUNCHED

Cuddly Animals Power These Over-the-Top Mechs Torch your opponets with the flamethrowing chicken ANIMO Industries is a new studio of industry veterans; ANIMO Stars Arena is its inaugural

ANIMO Industries Introduces Its Playful Mech Arena Shooter at Summer Games Fest with Gameplay at The MIX & New Trailer Debut in Future Games Show Live at SGF

“When we conceived cute pet animals piloting crazy mechanical juggernauts, we knew we had the opportunity to make something special that could recapture the lighter tone of classic multiplayer games” — Diego Santana, executive producer, ANIMO Industries

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMER GAMES FEST: LOS ANGELES & MIAMI – Indie game studio ANIMO Industries is excited to announce the Kickstarter campaign launch for its inaugural game ANIMO Stars Arena. Players choose their favorite animal pilot, customize a mech war machine, and hunt their prey in this adorably destructive multiplayer shooter.

The start of the crowdfunding campaign coincided with the kick-off of Summer Games Fest. To celebrate, ANIMO Industries participated in The MIX Summer Game Showcase in-person event over the weekend, where attendees got hands-on with all-new gameplay, followed by the debut of a new ANIMO Stars Arena trailer during Saturday’s Future Games Show Live at SGF broadcast showcase. Those not at SGF can download an early playable demo on Steam.

A 2024 GDC Pitch Finalist, ANIMO Stars Arena is a casual shooter that allows players to fully customize their hanger of ludicrously overpowered combat mechs, then team up in a wide variety of gameplay modes and wreak havoc on their enemies in challenging and ever-evolving battlescape environments. The mechs are tailored by swapping between dozens of cabins and bumpers; choosing a traversal engine such as treads, wheels, hovercrafts and more; and then arming it with a host of special weapons like flamethrowers and grappling hooks. Further personalization comes from paint colors and themes, and choosing the driver from a cast of cuddly but cunning, scaled, or fiercely feathered fighter pilots. Multiple play modes provide action for all types of players.

“When we first conceived the idea of cute pet animals piloting crazy powerful mechanical juggernauts, we knew we had the opportunity to make something special in the shooter space; something that could recapture the lighter and more accessible tone of classic multiplayer Nintendo games of our youth,” explained Diego Santana, ANIMO’s executive producer. As the vision became clearer, we incorporated everyone’s favorite multiplayer modes, and some new ones that we think will excite both casual players and more traditional competitive multiplayer shooter fans.”

ANIMO Stars Arena is the first title from ANIMO Industries, a new studio comprised of veteran talent from companies such as Activision, Crytek, Epic, Guerrilla Games, WB Games, and more, with credits on titles including Fortnite, Call of Duty, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Killzone: Shadowfall. The team shares a nostalgia for the playful fun and accessibility of classic games of the past, as well as a commitment to creating fun and engaging competitive game experiences that a broad range of players can enjoy.

“The team has been working hard on making ANIMO Stars Arena a truly unique experience, filling a gap in the mech shooter space, and we’re energized by the response the game has received thus far. Slated for release next year, we are already planning to follow the ANIMO Stars Arena launch with an even more ambitious game that will allow players to design their own pilots, mechs, and battlescapes and trade them with the community,” said Dave Miller, ANIMO CEO. “We believe in this universe we’ve created and its appeal as a long-term franchise.”

The Kickstarter for ANIMO Stars Arena launched on Friday, with several compelling levels of support including exclusive and limited edition digital and physical rewards, and the goal to raise $150,000 to complete the game and launch in the first half of 2026. Players can show their support, download the demo and wishlist on Steam, join the ANIMO Discord, and follow the team’s journey on X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About ANIMO Industries:

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, ANIMO Industries is an independent global game development team of veterans from companies including Activision, WB Games, Crytek, Epic, and Guerrilla Games. Together, they share a dedication to creating multiplayer games that are engaging and accessible to a broad audience of players. The company is in development on its first game, ANIMO Stars Arena, a casual multiplayer mech shooter that’s fun for kids of all ages who love competitive team-based games (rated E10+, PEGI 7). To learn more, visit the ANIMO Industries website.

ANIMO Press Kit (Link)

Contacts:

Elizabeth Olson Dave Miller

Press & Creator Relations CEO, Animo Industries

ebeth.olson@gmail.com dave@animo.industries

‭+1 (650) 302-4776‬ +1 (818) 431-0121

ANIMO Stars Arena Reveal Trailer_FGS Live at LA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.