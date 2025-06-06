【Pursuit of Southeast Asia market】Experience Macao roadshow kicks off in Bangkok today (6 June)

MACAU, June 6 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) lifted the curtain on its mega Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok with an opening ceremony today (6 June). Themed around “Macao Wonder”, the roadshow illustrates a fusion of “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer. Thailand residents are invited to get immersed in Macao’s unique culture, entertainment, gastronomy and more at the roadshow. Thai pop stars and IP character also grace the event to magnify destination branding. In parallel with various promotional initiatives, the event highlights Macao’s appeal for Thai visitors in pursuit of the Southeast Asian market.

The Experience Macao roadshow is held at the shopping centre of Siam Paragon in Bangkok from 6 – 8 June as MGTO’s first mega roadshow in Southeast Asia this year. Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, Board Committee of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Pachara Phetrattanakul and Annabelle S. Daokaew, Executive Director of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Sam Lei, General Manager of MGTO Marketing Representative Office in Thailand, Uracha Jaktaranon, officiated the opening ceremony among other guests today (6 June). Representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises, various airlines and Macao’s travel trade also joined Thai tourism businesses, media and residents on the occasion.

Discounts on Thailand visitors’ spending boost economy

Cheng Wai Tong remarked in his speech that Macao is a travel destination that has won Thai visitors’ great fondness. He hopes that the three-day roadshow will offer visitors Macao’s latest travel information while supporting tourism businesses once again to launch discounted travel products that spark Thai residents’ interest in visiting Macao. Besides, MGTO collaborates with Thai e-payment platforms to present instant discounts on Thai visitors’ spending in Macao, which enhances their journey experience and invigorates the local tourism economy.

Thai pop stars and IP character enjoy popularity

Thai pop star Engfa Waraha dazzled the opening ceremony with her wonderful singing performance, besides highlighting Macao’s festivals and delicacies. Famous Thai girl group PiXXiE and actor Perth shared their travel experiences in Macao and recommended popular attractions of Macao at the roadshow. Their fans were drawn to the opening ceremony filled with great vibes, boosting the roadshow’s visibility.

Popular IP character in Thailand, Warbie Yama, and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK also marked their presence in the roadshow and invited spectators to take photos with them. Crossover souvenirs of both characters in special design are launched as well, enjoying much popularity at the roadshow.

Colorful roadshow highlights fascinate visitors

Online and offline travel agencies and airlines in Thailand as well as the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao are presenting a range of Macao tourism products on sale at the roadshow, such as air tickets with a 50% discount or priced at 199 Thai baht or above, half-price hotel offer on Agoda, among other special offers. Spectators are encouraged to purchase tourism products on site, thus expanding international visitations. The roadshow features booths with Macao tourism products on sale, stage zone, food zone, AI photo zone, check-in backdrops, Macao stone-pavement miniature keychain workshop, among other highlights. Several interactive game sessions and presentations of discounted Macao tourism products are held at the roadshow too. Every day during the roadshow, six consumers who make the highest spending of the day will be gifted free hotel stay, dining coupons, admission tickets to attractions and time-limited souvenirs themed as Mega Space Molly and Macao’s Portuguese egg tart, among other attractive prizes.

Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart boosts leisure and MICE visitor arrivals

Before the roadshow opened, MGTO organized the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” in Bangkok on 5 June, engaging about 185 delegates of Macao and Thai travel trade. Participants engaged in keen discussions and explored the potential of leisure and MICE travel market. On the same day, MGTO met with the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce for a dialogue exchange with leaders of the overseas Chinese in Thailand regarding tourism, MICE, trade and commerce between Macao and Thailand, among other topics.

MGTO is forging ahead with the promotional campaign towards international markets. Through online and offline advertisements, roadshows, trade familiarization visits, travel fairs and more, the Office continues to roll out promotional initiatives in Southeast and Northeast Asia, highlighting the destination appeal for international visitors to expand the range of international visitor markets and steer the tourism economy forward.