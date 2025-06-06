IASP 33rd World Congress Returns to Vienna to Mark 65 Years of Global Suicide Prevention Leadership

IASP will host its 33rd World Congress in Vienna, Austria, from 10–13 June 2025, marking a significant milestone: the organisation’s 65th anniversary.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IASP 33rd World Congress Returns to Vienna to Mark 65 Years of Global Suicide Prevention LeadershipThe International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) will host its 33rd World Congress in Vienna, Austria, from 10–13 June 2025, marking a significant milestone: the organisation’s 65th anniversary. The congress returns to the city where IASP was founded, bringing together suicide prevention experts, advocates, researchers, policymakers, and people with lived experience from across the globe.The World Congress will reflect on past achievements while charting a bold course for the future of suicide prevention. The scientific programme includes keynote addresses, symposia, workshops, and networking events focused on topics such as youth suicide prevention, postvention and bereavement, digital interventions, and suicide prevention in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).“This congress represents more than just a gathering of experts—it’s a celebration of the progress we've made and a recommitment to the work that still lies ahead,” said Professor Chan Lai Fong, Congress Co-Chair. “By returning to Vienna, we honour the legacy of those who laid the foundations of IASP, while highlighting new pathways to reduce suicide globally.”The congress will feature a number of standout events including a Fireside Chat sponsored by Mental Health First Aid International, focused on advancing suicide prevention in LMICs, and an Early Career Pecha Kucha event, co-sponsored by #chatsafe, showcasing emerging researchers through dynamic and visually engaging presentations.“From lived experience-led panels to pioneering research, this congress offers an inclusive and diverse platform for global voices in suicide prevention,” said Associate Professor Mark Sinyor, Congress Co-Chair. “We are particularly excited to highlight emerging global talent, amplify underrepresented perspectives, and explore bold, interdisciplinary approaches to prevention”.Pre-congress workshops will provide in-depth, practical training on key topics such as suicide risk assessment, intervention strategies, and postvention. In addition, the congress will host a Special Interest Group Networking Meeting—an important opportunity for practitioners and researchers to connect and collaborate in person.“This congress not only honours our past—it builds a movement for the future,” added Professor Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, Congress Co-Chair and Vienna-based suicide prevention expert. “Austria is proud to welcome the world back to where IASP began. Together, we will amplify best practices, share evidence-based solutions, and strengthen international cooperation.” The IASP 33rd World Congress will also offer a robust social and cultural programme, allowing participants to experience the history and beauty of Vienna while fostering informal connections and collaboration.ENDS :Contacts:General communication enquiries:● Globally: Communications@iasp.info Marketing & Communications● Austria: Professor Thomas Niederkrotenthaler; thomas.niederkrotenthaler@meduniwien.ac.atNotes for editors:The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour ( www.iasp.info ). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/ General guidance for communicating about suicide:

