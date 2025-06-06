Paramount Wellness Retreat Addresses the Link Between ADHD and Addiction with Specialized Dual Diagnosis Treatment

Paramount Wellness Retreat Paramount Wellness Connecticut Recovery Center Substance Abuse Treatment

Comprehensive Care for ADHD and Co-Occurring Substance Use Disorders

HADDAM, CT, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that often persists into adulthood and may contribute to a heightened risk of developing substance use disorders. Paramount Wellness Connecticut Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading addiction and mental health treatment center in Connecticut, is proud to offer specialized dual diagnosis treatment for individuals facing both ADHD and addiction.

Understanding the Connection Between ADHD and Substance Abuse

Studies show that individuals with ADHD are significantly more likely to struggle with substance abuse, including alcohol, prescription drugs, and illicit substances. Untreated ADHD can lead to poor impulse control, disorganization, and emotional dysregulation—factors that increase the likelihood of self-medicating with drugs or alcohol.

“ADHD and addiction often coexist, impacting one another in profound ways,” explains a spokesperson for Paramount Wellness Retreat. “At Paramount, we provide integrated care that addresses both conditions simultaneously, setting the foundation for long-term recovery and emotional stability.”

Paramount’s Evidence-Based Dual Diagnosis Treatment Includes:

1. Individualized Psychiatric Care

Comprehensive evaluations to identify ADHD subtypes and substance use patterns.

Medication management, including non-stimulant options when appropriate.

2. Behavioral Therapies

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Helps clients recognize and change harmful thought patterns.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): Teaches emotion regulation and distress tolerance.

Motivational Interviewing: Builds internal motivation for positive behavioral change.

3. Integrated Support Services

Group therapy focused on executive function and life skills.

12-step and SMART Recovery support tailored for clients with ADHD.

Holistic therapies such as mindfulness, physical fitness, and nutritional counseling.

Why Paramount Wellness Retreat?

Located in the peaceful setting of Haddam, Connecticut, Paramount Wellness Retreat provides a safe and structured environment for clients to heal. Since opening in 2022, the center has become a trusted name in dual diagnosis treatment, offering personalized care in a tranquil, retreat-style setting.

24/7 clinical and peer support.

Full-spectrum addiction and mental health services.

Insurance-friendly admissions and customized care planning.

The Urgency of Early Intervention

Untreated ADHD can lead to escalating behaviors and increased risk of addiction, particularly in adolescence and young adulthood. Paramount Wellness Retreat encourages families and individuals to seek help early and avoid the long-term consequences of unmanaged symptoms.

“If left untreated, the combination of ADHD and addiction can derail a person’s life,” adds the spokesperson. “But with the right support, recovery is absolutely achievable.”

Start the Healing Process Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with ADHD and addiction, Paramount Wellness Retreat is here to help. Contact us 24/7 at (860) 590-7703 or visit paramountwellnessretreat.com to learn more about our specialized dual diagnosis programs.

About Paramount Wellness Retreat

Paramount Wellness Retreat is a premier mental health and addiction treatment center located in Haddam, Connecticut. Our evidence-based and holistic approach to dual diagnosis treatment helps individuals overcome challenges related to ADHD, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health issues.

Business Information:

Address: 7 Island Dock Rd, Haddam, CT 06438

Phone: (860) 590-7703

Email: contact@paramountbbd.com

Hours: Open 24/7

