David Meyer Promoted to Principal at Ascendient Healthcare Advisors

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendient Healthcare Advisors today announced the promotion of David Meyer to Principal. Meyer, who joined the firm in July 2023 as a Senior Manager in the Strategy practice, brings over 25 years of healthcare experience to his expanded role.

As Principal, Meyer will continue to assist health systems, hospitals, and medical groups in developing long-term strategic plans to improve their competitive market position in the communities they serve. His expertise spans strategic planning, marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, business development, clinical service line growth, and provider growth.

"In just two short years, David has proven himself invaluable to our team," said Dawn Carter, Founder and Senior Partner at Ascendient. "His deep healthcare industry experience, combined with his passion for improving access to care and reducing health disparities, perfectly aligns with our mission. David's promotion to Principal reflects not only his outstanding contributions to our clients but also his commitment to transforming healthcare delivery across the communities we serve. We're thrilled to have David in this leadership role as we continue our work to advance effective, equitable, and sustainable healthcare for all."

Prior to joining Ascendient, Meyer led the strategy, business, and physician development division of Ascension Florida & Gulf Coast, a $3 billion health system with 11 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. During his tenure there, he led the strategic development and rationale for two hospital acquisitions and co-chaired the integration team for the Mayo Clinic Florida Hospital acquisition. He also opened two new hospitals, built four free-standing emergency departments, and helped expand the organization's aligned medical group by over 500 providers.

Meyer holds a Master's in Health Administration from the University of Florida and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Health Administration degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. His approach to healthcare consulting is grounded in his belief that strategic work should help mitigate gaps in care, reduce health disparities, and improve access to healthcare providers across all communities, from rural acute care hospitals to large metropolitan health systems.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Meyer has long been involved in volunteer board service with healthcare, homelessness, and economic development organizations.

About Ascendient Healthcare Advisors

Ascendient is a top advisory firm serving healthcare, public health, and government/nonprofit clients nationwide. The firm offers strategy, planning, and regulatory services designed to help organizations better deliver on their mission. Ascendient is a founding member of the Rural Healthcare Initiative, reflecting its deep commitment to addressing healthcare challenges in underserved areas.

