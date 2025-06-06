KwaZulu-Natal Education on fraudulent job scam

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has opened a criminal case following reports of fraudulent activity involving the sale of teaching posts.

Earlier today, the Head of Department, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, opened a case of fraud at the Durban Central SAPS. This follows disturbing allegations of an educator illegally collecting money from educators, and falsely promising permanent positions in exchange for cash.

"We as a Department of Education is fully aware of the matter and condemns this fraudulent behaviour in the strongest terms. We have zero tolerance for fraud and corruption, and we are committed to rooting out any individuals who seek to exploit our education system for personal gain.

We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities to ensure that the investigation proceeds without delay, and that those responsible are held accountable for their fraudulent teacher job scams," said KZNDOE’s HOD, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

