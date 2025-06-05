TAIWAN, June 5 - President Lai and President Bernardo Arévalo of Guatemala hold bilateral talks and witness signing of agreements

On the morning of June 5, President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, held bilateral talks with President Bernardo Arévalo of the Republic of Guatemala at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors for him and his wife. The leaders also signed a letter of intent for semiconductor cooperation and jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that the two nations can deepen their diplomatic alliance, open up more opportunities for cooperation, and continue to contribute to global democratic development as well as regional prosperity and stability.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I recall my videoconference with President Arévalo last year, the day after Vice President Hsiao and I took office. We exchanged many ideas about ways to strengthen our diplomatic partnership. Today, I am delighted to receive President Arévalo and First Lady Lucrecia Peinado at the Presidential Office. This is not just a heartwarming occasion, but an important moment in deepening the relationship between our two countries. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to extend my sincerest welcome and gratitude.

Guatemala is an important diplomatic ally of Taiwan. For many years, both our countries have shared universal values such as democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights, continuing to cooperate as a force for good and working together to respond to international challenges.

I want to extend my thanks to President Arévalo. Since taking office last year, he has spoken up on behalf of Taiwan numerous times at international venues including the United Nations and World Health Assembly, letting the world see that our two countries are determined to protect democracy and freedom and promote global prosperity.

Taiwan and Guatemala continue to innovate and deepen cooperation in many areas, including public health, agriculture, and women’s empowerment, yielding tangible results. This past May, our two countries cooperated to promote a semiconductor technical vocational course that brought 28 young Guatemalans to Taiwan to receive training. Not only was this an important starting point for cultivating technical personnel in both countries, but it was also a concrete example of putting our Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project into practice.

Over the past few years, our bilateral trade has flourished, and among many imported products, Guatemalan coffee is extremely popular with Taiwanese consumers. Guatemala is Taiwan’s fourth-largest coffee supplier, and in March this year, we purchased a record high of 720,000 kilos, affirming the high quality of Guatemalan products. At the same time, we encourage even more Taiwanese enterprises to expand investments in Guatemala to leverage its geographic location, natural resources, and high-quality human resources. This would create a mutually beneficial industrial cooperation model, further strengthen supply chain resilience, and give our partnership even greater strategic significance.

Shortly, President Arévalo and I will sign a letter of intent for semiconductor cooperation, and witness the signing of cooperation documents to establish a political consultation mechanism and continue to promote bilateral investment. These achievements will not only deepen our diplomatic alliance, but will also open up more opportunities for cooperation. Looking ahead, Taiwan and Guatemala will advance into the future together, and continue to contribute our efforts to global democratic development, as well as regional prosperity and stability.

President Arévalo then delivered remarks, expressing that this state visit will help bring the bilateral ties between Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) to a new level. In addition to continuing to consolidate and advance our relationship to achieve new milestones, he said, the visit will also benefit cooperation in areas such as technology, the economy, education, and healthcare, helping us work toward our goals of sustainable development and global integration. Although our two countries are geographically distant from each other, he said, we are on the same path in pursuing well-being for humankind.

President Arévalo emphasized that Guatemala highly values and cherishes Taiwan, and that our strong cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, education, technology, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and rural development have generated tangible impacts for Guatemala. This reflects the cooperative spirit of humanitarian care, he said, and shows the world that our nations share common goals and clear guidelines and directions for cooperation.

Noting that Taiwan is an important economic partner of Guatemala, President Arévalo underlined that since the Taiwan-Guatemala free trade agreement entered into force, considerable progress has been made in our economic and trade ties. He went on to say that the letters of intent they would shortly be signing will help advance bilateral investment and promote development in the semiconductor industry.

President Arévalo said that the semiconductor technical vocational course just mentioned by President Lai, which was promoted by both nations, attracted enthusiastic participation from Guatemalan university students, engineers, and educators. He added that it will help Guatemala take the first step in its future technological development, and also demonstrates its investment in technological innovation and the global value chain, which is of great significance.

President Arévalo said he feels that Guatemala and Taiwan are brotherly nations, both being reliable friends as well as strategic allies. He then expressed hope that we can strengthen our existing cooperative mechanisms, explore new avenues for cooperation, and further deepen all manner of ties on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and solidarity. The president said that universal values such as mutual understanding, shared peace, freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights form the solid foundations of the friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala, and that on these foundations, our two nations are certain to further exchanges and cooperation.

Over the past 90 years, President Arévalo stated, Taiwan and Guatemala have moved forward side by side, sharing each other’s experiences and dreams. Both will strive together to pursue prosperity, happiness, and lives of dignity, he said, and form a bridge of cooperation and dialogue between Central America and Asia and a hub for the development of civilization. The president then expressed hope that our nations’ diplomatic relationship continues to deepen as we advance our peoples’ well-being and promote world peace and prosperity.

After the bilateral talks, President Lai and President Arévalo witnessed the signing of a letter of intent regarding the promotion of bilateral investment in supply chains by Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) and Guatemala Minister of Economy Gabriela García, as well as a memorandum of understanding on a political consultation mechanism by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Guatemala Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Ramiro Martínez. The two heads of state then signed a letter of intent for semiconductor cooperation.

The visiting delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Guatemala Ambassador Luis Raúl Estévez López.