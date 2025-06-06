ThePricer.org Launches Free Time-Spent Calculator

With the launch of its money-to-time calculator, ThePricer.org aims to reshape the way people view spending—not in dollars, but in working hours.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an internet full of “Buy Now” buttons, ThePricer.org is asking a different question: How much of people's life are they trading for that purchase?With the launch of its money-to-time calculator, ThePricer.org aims to reshape the way people view spending—not in dollars, but in working hours, mental energy, and life expectancy. This free online tool is quickly becoming a favorite for budget-conscious users, minimalists, and digital well-being advocates. And for good reason: it’s simple, powerful, and unexpectedly sobering.“It’s easy to say, ‘That phone is $799,’” says Alec Pow, founder of ThePricer.org. “But when you realize that it actually costs you 68 hours of your life, not including your commute or stress levels, it hits differently.”How It Works: Basic and Advanced ModesThe calculator is available in two versions:The basic mode simply asks for the hourly wage and the price of a product. It tells the user how many hours they’d need to work to afford it.The advanced mode goes further by factoring in:Unpaid work like meetings, unpaid projects,Commute time to and from workBurnout impact (i.e., how drained someone feels after each hour of labor)Estimated life expectancy to show how much of their remaining life the purchase is costing themEach of these inputs modifies the true time cost of a product—not just how long someone will work to earn the money, but how much of their personal, irreplaceable life energy the item consumes.Why This Tool Matters NowThe calculator isn’t just a budgeting tool. It’s part of a broader movement toward anti-consumption—a cultural shift pushing back against impulsive buying, subscription traps, and productivity-for-profit mindsets.Here are a few reasons why this matters:It Exposes the True Cost of Lifestyle CreepMany users find themselves constantly upgrading phones, cars, or wardrobes—without ever asking why. By converting money into time, the calculator reveals what they’re truly giving up: freedom, sleep, energy, and time with loved ones.It Confronts the Psychology of SpendingMost people dissociate money from time. Credit cards make purchases painless. Fast shipping makes gratification instant. But when someone sees a product’s price in hours of life, it short-circuits the impulse. It reframes the question from “Can I afford this?” to “Is this worth my time on Earth?”It Helps With Burnout RecoveryFor users dealing with burnout or high-stress jobs, the advanced mode is a game-changer. The burnout setting increases the weight of the working hours. That $70 dinner might only cost 2.5 hours of work—but if the job exhausts mentally, the real cost could be closer to an entire day of recovery time.It Reveals the Hidden Cost of CommutingA daily 45-minute commute doesn't show up on the paycheck—but it should show up in purchase decisions. The calculator includes commute time to provide a more accurate measure of how much effort the job really takes.It Encourages Sustainable Spending HabitsThe tool doesn’t preach minimalism—it reveals it. Users begin to make better, slower decisions on their own. One user shared:“I was going to buy a smartwatch on a whim. The calculator told me it would cost me 17 hours. I closed the tab and went for a walk.”Built for Everyone: From Students to CEOsWhile the tool feels philosophical, it’s actually practical for all kinds of users:College students juggling classes and part-time jobs get a clearer picture of how hard they work for every purchaseParents see how unpaid caregiving affects their personal cost calculationsProfessionals suffering from burnout can weigh their time more heavilyLow-income earners get a realistic sense of purchasing power—and where to cut backTime nerds and productivity obsessives finally get a tool that blends economics with existential clarityIt’s Free, Ad-Free, and Designed for Quiet ReflectionUnlike most “budgeting apps” that push upgrades or collect data, ThePricer.org’s calculator is clean and distraction-free. No ads. No trackers. No upsells. It’s designed to give users a moment of pause before a purchase—not push them toward the next one.The team behind ThePricer.org believes that simplicity is the key to impact.“We didn’t want a bloated app,” says Pow. “We wanted something so simple it could change your life in 30 seconds.”What Journalists Should KnowThis is a timely tool in a world of:High inflation and rising living costsMass burnout and mental health awarenessDigital detox movementsGrowing interest in frugalism, minimalism, and lifestyle designIt fits squarely into ongoing conversations about consumer psychology, labor value, and the future of work.Start Calculating The Real Time Costs TodayVisit https://www.thepricer.org/ and try the free tool now.ABOUT THEPRICER.ORGFounded by consumer analyst Alec Pow, ThePricer.org began as a database for product pricing and cost transparency. Today, it has evolved into a digital toolset aimed at helping people make smarter, more mindful spending choices. From financial calculators to cost analysis, ThePricer.org is dedicated to one mission: make price feel real again.MEDIA CONTACTAlec PowFounder, ThePricer.orgEmail: alec@thepricer.orgWebsite: https://www.thepricer.org

