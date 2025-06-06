RIINO Develops Electric Rail Haulage System to Support Mining’s Shift to Decarbonization

Mining is at a crossroads. Decarbonization is now imperative, but mines can’t afford to compromise performance” — Aaron Lambert, Founder and CEO of RIINO

SUDBURY, CANADA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for critical minerals grows, mining operators face pressure to decarbonize without compromising performance. Lowering emissions while maintaining productivity is no longer optional - it’s essential.RIINO, a Canadian technology company, is addressing this challenge with a fully electric, automated rail haulage system engineered for underground and surface mining. The solution targets one of the industry’s most emissions-intensive and costly pain points: material haulage.Backed by a consortium of global mining leaders and supported by public funding - including support from Ontario’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and federal support through the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) - RIINO’s system introduces a new approach to material haulage.RIINO’s electric rail solution offers an alternative. By eliminating emissions at point-of-use, supporting smaller tunnel profiles, and reducing overall energy demand, the system helps operators pursue both cost efficiency and decarbonization objectives."Mining is at a crossroads. Decarbonization is now imperative, but mines can’t afford to compromise performance,” said Aaron Lambert, Founder and CEO of RIINO. “Our system is designed to meet both needs. Supporting responsible, efficient, haulage without sacrificing productivity or cost control.”Looking ahead, RIINO remains focused on supporting mining’s evolving needs as operators navigate decarbonization, cost pressures, and future transport demands. As development progresses, the company continues to advance its electric rail haulage solution toward broader transportation applications and long-term industry impact.For additional information or to learn more, visit https://www.riino.com RIINO is a Canadian company developing a fully electric, automated material haulage rail system for the mining industry. Its system reduces costs, improves efficiency, and supports decarbonization by enabling smaller tunnel profiles, lower energy use, and eliminating emissions at point-of-use.Media ContactMiranda McColmanDirector of Community Relations & Marketing, RIINOmedia@riino.comVisit us on social media:RIINO | Changing The Way We Mine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.