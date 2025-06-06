Submit Release
Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Business Updates

  • Therapy Selection and MRD
    • Personalized Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) product, CanCatch® Custom supports advancement in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma（OSCC）treatment, with results published in the Molecular Cancer in May 2025. The study is a two-arm, multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 2 study, comparing the efficacy of systemic treatment combining nCT with immunotherapy against nCT alone for OSCC patients. The study demonstrates that Perioperative Nivolumab plus chemotherapy is a viable and safe option for systemically treating locally advanced resectable OSCC, and monitoring minimal residual disease through ctDNA could be potentially valuable for assessing the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy and for prognostic evaluation in a systemic manner.
    • Presented study results on non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at the ASCO in June 2025. “Personalized tumor-informed ctDNA has the potential to inform recurrence in high-risk locally advanced stage GIST patients, especially for patients with irregular adjuvant therapy” and “MUSETALK-Lung01 (MUltiomics SEquencing Technique AppLication Kick-start) is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study designed to evaluate the clinical utility of a tumor-naïve ctDNA assay in patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).”
    • Presented multiple study results at the 2025 AACR in April, showcasing the clinical utility of the tumor-informed personalized MRD assay (CanCatch® Custom) and the tumor-naïve methylation-based MRD assay.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB133.1 million (US$18.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 5.9% increase from RMB125.6 million for the same period in 2024.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 19.6% decrease from RMB47.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued to focus on our in-hospital business.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB57.7 million (US$7.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB57.4 million for the same period in 2024, driven by a continuous growth in sales volume.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 79.9% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2024, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers, and several milestones of our pharma programs were achieved.

Cost of revenues was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB39.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.

Gross profit was RMB97.4 million (US$13.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 13.7% increase from RMB85.7 million for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 73.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.2% for the same period in 2024. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 84.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 77.7% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to a reduction in material and labor costs resulted from cost optimization and control measures and a decreased depreciation and rental cost in relation to our laboratory of Guangzhou headquarter; gross margin of in-hospital business was 76.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% during the same period in 2024, primarily due to the same reason; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 57.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 46.1% during the same period of 2024, primarily due to the cost optimization measures and an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, RMB100.7 million (US$13.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing an 8.3% increase from RMB93.0 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 74.0% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB112.6 million (US$15.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 46.8% decrease from RMB211.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company’s operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 38.8% decrease from RMB66.0 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in the expenditure for detection research and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 12.7% decrease from RMB46.9 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department to improve operating efficiency and (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a 68.3% decrease from RMB98.7 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization; (iii) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization; and (iv) a decrease in operating lease expense for office building.

Net loss was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to RMB121.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB497.4 million (US$68.5 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com

Selected Operating Data

  As of
  March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025
In-hospital Channel:                  
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 28   29   30   29   30
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 59   59   61   63   63
Total number of partner hospitals 87   88   91   92   93


(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
   

Selected Financial Data

  For the three months ended
Revenues

 March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 47,614   48,773   39,984   39,278   38,296
In-hospital channel 57,387   59,872   63,769   43,464
   57,687
Pharma research and development channel 20,622   26,888   24,891   43,280   37,099
Total revenues 125,623   135,533   128,644   126,022   133,082
                   


  For the three months ended
Gross profit

 March 31,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 37,002   38,424   33,262   33,153
   32,191
In-hospital channel 39,192   44,058   46,580   29,563
   43,895
Pharma research and development channel 9,500   12,956   12,004   26,706
   21,315
Total gross profit
 85,694   95,438   91,846   89,422   97,401
                   


  For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses

 March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2025
  (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues 596   464   289   520
   308
Research and development expenses 12,287   12,008   3,180   3,202   1,800
Selling and marketing expenses 508   1,232   1,917   1,353   1,025
General and administrative expenses 55,990   54,407   4,732   2,937   1,413
Total share-based compensation expenses
 69,381   68,111   10,118   8,012   4,546
                   

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the three months ended
  March 31,
2024
 		  June 30,
2024
 		  September 30,
2024
 		  December 31,
2024
 		  March 31,
2025
 		  March 31,
2025
  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  US$
Revenues 125,623     135,533     128,644     126,022     133,082     18,340  
Cost of revenues (39,929 )   (40,095 )   (36,798 )   (36,600 )   (35,681 )   (4,918 )
Gross profit 85,694     95,438     91,846     89,422     97,401     13,422  
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development expenses (65,985 )   (64,952 )   (49,150 )   (52,203 )   (40,389 )   (5,566 )
Selling and marketing expenses (46,856 )   (48,907 )   (48,411 )   (46,730 )   (40,888 )   (5,635 )
General and administrative expenses (98,681 )   (92,794 )   (32,874 )   (37,289 )   (31,303 )   (4,314 )
Impairment loss on long-lived assets                   (35,127 )            
Total operating expenses (211,522 )   (206,653 )   (130,435 )   (171,349 )   (112,580 )   (15,515 )
Loss from operations (125,828 )   (111,215 )   (38,589 )   (81,927 )   (15,179 )   (2,093 )
Interest income 4,038     3,187     3,173     1,814     2,581     356  
Other income (expense), net 434     (82 )   1     4,353     (652 )   (90 )
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (13 )   262     (129 )   (220 )   (26 )   (4 )
Loss before income tax (121,369 )   (107,848 )   (35,544 )   (75,980 )   (13,276 )   (1,831 )
Income tax expenses (180 )   (190 )   (201 )   (5,314 )   (224 )   (31 )
Net loss (121,549 )   (108,038 )   (35,745 )   (81,294 )   (13,500 )   (1,862 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (121,549 )   (108,038 )   (35,745 )   (81,294 )   (13,500 )   (1,862 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (121,549 )   (108,038 )   (35,745 )   (81,294 )   (13,500 )   (1,862 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:                                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.19 )   (1.05 )   (0.35 )   (0.79 )   (0.13 )   (0.02 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.19 )   (1.05 )   (0.35 )   (0.79 )   (0.13 )   (0.02 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 85,219,188     85,271,858     85,902,670     86,036,286     90,291,658     90,291,658  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:                                  
Foreign currency translation adjustments 590     940     (4,054 )   6,009     (72 )   (10 )
Total comprehensive loss (120,959 )   (107,098 )   (39,799 )   (75,285 )   (13,572 )   (1,872 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (120,959 )   (107,098 )   (39,799 )   (75,285 )   (13,572 )   (1,872 )
                                   

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025 		  March 31,
2025
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 519,849   495,145   68,233
Restricted cash 2,313   2,261   312
Accounts receivable, net 152,013   159,463   21,974
Contract assets, net 13,855   17,178   2,367
Inventories, net 62,625   65,424   9,016
Prepayments and other current assets, net 25,963   22,072   3,042
Total current assets 776,618   761,543   104,944
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net 47,152   41,162   5,672
Operating right-of-use assets 53,188   43,804   6,036
Intangible assets, net 421   386   53
Other non-current assets 7,926   7,822   1,078
Total non-current assets 108,687   93,174   12,839
TOTAL ASSETS 885,305   854,717   117,783
           

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2024
 		  March 31,
2025
 		  March 31,
2025
  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 33,747     35,938     4,952  
Deferred revenue 117,895     117,200     16,151  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 89,498     76,198     10,501  
Customer deposits 592     592     82  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,567     22,524     3,104  
Total current liabilities 266,299     252,452     34,790  
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,754     19,814     2,730  
Other non-current liabilities 10,425     10,649     1,467  
Total non-current liabilities 38,179     30,463     4,197  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 304,478     282,915     38,987  
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Class A ordinary shares 124     124     17  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 5,002,255     5,005,991     689,844  
Treasury stock (63,264 )   (62,453 )   (8,606 )
Accumulated deficits (4,200,261 )   (4,213,761 )   (580,672 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158,048 )   (158,120 )   (21,790 )
Total shareholders’ equity 580,827     571,802     78,796  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 885,305     854,717     117,783  
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  For the three months ended
  March 31,
2024
 		  March 31,
2025
 		  March 31,
2025
  RMB
 		  RMB
 		  US$
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 19,062     (23,527 )   (3,242 )
Net cash used in investing activities (812 )   (1,531 )   (211 )
Net cash used in financing activities (74 )   -     -  
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,739     302     43  
Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,915     (24,756 )   (3,410 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 498,247     522,162     71,955  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 522,162     497,406     68,545  
       

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

    For the three months ended
  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2025
    (RMB in thousands)
Gross profit:
    
Central laboratory channel 37,002   38,424   33,262   33,153   32,191
In-hospital channel 39,192   44,058   46,580   29,563   43,895
Pharma research and development channel 9,500   12,956   12,004   26,706   21,315
Total gross profit
 85,694   95,438   91,846   89,422   97,401
Add: depreciation and amortization:          
Central laboratory channel 1,919   1,226   1,277   1,010   562
In-hospital channel 1,524   824   798   623   290
Pharma research and development channel 3,856   4,417   3,846   2,534   2,412
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 7,299   6,467   5,921   4,167   3,264
Non-GAAP gross profit：          
Central laboratory channel 38,921   39,650   34,539   34,163   32,753
In-hospital channel 40,716   44,882   47,378   30,186   44,185
Pharma research and development channel 13,356   17,373   15,850   29,240   23,727
Total non-GAAP gross profit 92,993   101,905   97,767   93,589   100,665
Non-GAAP gross margin：          
Central laboratory channel 81.7%   81.3%   86.4%   87.0%   85.5%
In-hospital channel 70.9%   75.0%   74.3%   69.5%   76.6%
Pharma research and development channel 64.8%   64.6%   63.7%   67.6%   64.0%
Total non-GAAP gross margin 74.0%   75.2%   76.0%   74.3%   75.6%

