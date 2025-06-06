DESIFEST 2025 Unveils Star-Studded Canadian Lineup, Amazon Music Collaboration, and $10,000 Giveaway from The Diamond

lineup full lineup

Canada’s premier South Asian music festival, returns on Saturday, June 14, 2025 for a 12-hour, free outdoor concert starting at 11 AM and running until 11 PM.

“We need more investment and community support to continue this growth and open new doors for the next generation.” ” — Sathish Bala, Founder

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The stage is set. DESIFEST, Canada’s premier South Asian music festival, returns to Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge & Dundas Square) on Saturday, June 14, 2025 for a 12-hour, free outdoor concert starting at 11 AM and running until 11 PM. Now in its 19th year, DESIFEST continues to spotlight emerging and established Canadian South Asian artists while creating an unmatched community celebration of music, food, and culture in the heart of downtown Toronto.

This year’s all Canadian lineup features crowd favorites like Master D and Landy Garcia, bringing an electrifying fusion of Bangla and Reggaeton, and JUNO nominated Yanchan Produced, blending Tamil music with hip hop and global influences. The festival will also showcase over 60 performers and dancers, including Mastaaney, Shallum Xavier, Achante Music, Spitty, Kalakaar Collective, Musebox, and Queens of Bollywood. Together, they represent six languages and a powerful mix of musical styles from timeless Bollywood hits to indie rock, creating a vibrant soundtrack to Canada’s evolving South Asian identity.

“Seeing the independent South Asian music community grow and thrive over the past few years, leading to our second all-Canadian showcase, is a proud moment for us and the culture,” said Sathish Bala, Founder and CEO of DESIFEST. “We need more investment and community support to continue this growth and open new doors for the next generation.”

New in 2025:

“The Port” Playlist from Amazon Music

In a major collaboration, Amazon Music joins DESIFEST to celebrate the launch of the new playlist “The Port,” a new curated playlist that draws influences from popular Indian music—not to mention hip-hop, pop, and R&B—and reflects the evolution of Canadian South Asian music. This week, the playlist is curated with Yanchan Produced and features genre-defying artists like AP Dhillon, Shubh, and Karan Aujla. “The Port” is more than music — it’s a movement.

On-Site at Sankofa Square: The Diamond Experience

Festival-goers are invited to explore The Diamond, a modern rental community in Toronto’s Junction Triangle. Offering 1, 2, 3-bedroom suites and townhomes, along with 20,000 Sq Ft of lifestyle amenities, The Diamond blends modern luxury living with the historic charm of the Junction.

At DESIFEST 2025, The Diamond’s interactive booth brings a fun and engaging on-site experience for visitors to receive a complimentary take-home gift (while supplies last). Guests can also enter for a chance to win a $10,000 Grand Prize Giveaway, which includes $5,000 in rental credit and two months rent-free (on a 2-year lease) at The Diamond. Stop by the booth and discover more about The Diamond!

Beyond the music, DESIFEST will serve up an unforgettable experience with a curated selection of 15 South Asian street food vendors and family-friendly cultural programming throughout the day. It’s a full-spectrum celebration of community, heritage, and summer joy — open to everyone.

Getting There

Located in the heart of Toronto, Sankofa Square is easily accessible by TTC subway (Dundas Station) and streetcar. Paid parking is available in nearby lots and underground garages. Plan to arrive early to enjoy the full experience.

Let’s Get Social

Join the conversation and share your DESIFEST experience using

#DESIFEST2025 #ThePort #SouthAsianMusic #TorontoEvents

Follow us at @desifestmusic on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok

More details at www.desifest.ca

Media Contact

Sathish Bala

sbala@desifest.ca

416-302-9321

DESIFEST 2025 Commerical

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.