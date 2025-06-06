GEO-7 Summary for Policymakers drafting and MESAG validation opinion meeting

This crucial meeting for the GEO-7 process, taking place from 2 to 6 June 2025, will see two key elements:

The Summary for Policymakers (SPM) is a component of GEO intergovernmental and expert-led assessment reports, providing a policy-relevant summary of the main GEO-7 report. It highlights key messages and summarised findings that are relevant for policymaking. A selected number of authors, led by the assessment co-chairs will meet to finalize key issues in the preparation of the Second Order Draft of the SPM, which will go through an intergovernmental peer review process followed by a negotiation and approval by the Member States in November 2025. The finalization of the MESAG validation opinion: Validation of the GEO reports is a process by which the Multidisciplinary Expert Scientific Advisory Group (MESAG) provide their endorsement that the processes for the preparation of GEO reports have been duly followed.

This meeting is co-hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Environment Institute (KEI). On the side of these two events, the GEO-7 experts will also participate in the 2025 World Environment Day celebrations as well as the Korea Environment Institute Science-policy Forum.