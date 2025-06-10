Otava RF Launches the OTFL1001: An X-Band Digitally Tunable Bandpass Filter Optimized for Advanced RF Systems

Otava RF OTFL1001 Evaluation Board

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otava RF, a leader in advanced RF solutions, today announced the release of the OTFL1001, an X-Band digitally tunable bandpass filter designed for demanding applications in defense, communications, instrumentation, and emerging RF systems. The OTFL1001 supports front-end protection requirements, rejecting in-band interference while providing high selectivity, high linearity, and agile tuning. This enables it to meet the stringent timelines of systems that frequency hop, such as phased array antennas and software-defined radios.Operating over a wide frequency range from 8 GHz to 11.5 GHz, the OTFL1001 offers exceptional tuning flexibility with 256 frequency settings and precise adjustment capability. The tunable filter utilizes Otava RF’s proprietary Ultra Linear and FastTune™ technologies, allowing for rapid frequency changes and quick settling between a set of filter states stored on-chip.The OTFL1001 features a built-in limiter for robust high-power protection, providing an IIP3 performance of 39 dBm and power handling that exceeds 28 dBm, thereby ensuring signal fidelity in high-dynamic-range environments. Its digital control and daisy-chaining capabilities make the filter easily adaptable to complex multi-channel architectures.“This product is the result of our continued focus on performance, integration, and system-level flexibility,” said Victoria Pereira, CEO and founder at Otava RF. “By combining a digitally tunable architecture with compact die size and high linearity, the OTFL1001 offers a compelling alternative to bulky switched filter banks in size-, weight-, and power-constrained applications.”Key features of the OTFL1001 include:• Digitally Tunable Bandpass Filter from 8 to 11.5 GHz• 9 dB insertion loss• 256 Discrete Frequency Settings for fine resolution• Integrated Limiter for High Power Protection• Ultra Linear Design: 39 dBm IIP3• Power Handling: >28 dBm• Digital Control Interface with 31 Presets• Daisy-Chaining for Multi-Filter Systems• Fast Switching with Sub-200 ns Settling Time• Compact Filter Size (2.875 mm x 4.0 mm), WLCSPThe OTFL1001 focuses on applications in Electronic Warfare (EW), Radar, Software-Defined Radio (SDR), Satellite Communications (Satcom), Space Systems, Instrumentation, and Medical/Industrial Equipment that necessitate agile RF filtering, a compact form factor, and high performance.For more information, including technical datasheets and evaluation kits, visit [ www.otava-rf.com ] or contact sales@otava-rf.com.About Otava RFOtava RF ( www.otava-rf.com ) specializes in cutting-edge RF semiconductor technology, targeting 5G/6G, defense, and satellite communications applications. Our unique expertise lies in RF and millimeter-wave beamformers, RF tunable filters, and RF interface chips for data converters.

