Court orders halt to AmeriCorps funding cuts after AGs sue

SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown and 23 other attorneys general today won a court order that blocks the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

On April 29, Brown joined a coalition of 23 other attorneys general—joined by the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania—in challenging the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90% of AmeriCorps’ workforce, abruptly cancel its contracts, and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs.

The coalition sought a preliminary injunction to immediately stop the closure of programs in plaintiff states. Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland granted the preliminary injunction, restoring all programs that had been terminated in plaintiff states, and ordering the reinstatement of over 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.

“Thanks to the states’ action, AmeriCorps volunteers in Washington can continue to serve food banks in Chelan and Douglas counties; help communities build climate resilience and prepare for disasters in rural areas; tutor children in places like the Tri-Cities and mentor at-risk youth in places like Tacoma and Seatac; and rehabilitate low-income housing, support veterans, and so much more statewide,” Brown said. “We’ll continue this fight until the Trump administration finally respects the rule of law and the value of community service.”

Brown and the coalition successfully argued that the Trump administration’s attacks on AmeriCorps are illegal. By closing $400 million worth of AmeriCorps programs without explanation, the Trump administration harmed States that administer those programs as well as K–12 students, vulnerable seniors, and others who depend upon their services.

A federal judge found that the Trump administration’s actions were unlawful, because Congress explicitly required that the agency provide advance notice and an opportunity to comment on an any major changes to AmeriCorps services.

Today’s order restores $12 million in unspent funds vital to AmeriCorps programs in Washington. The court’s decision preliminarily stops the Trump administration from terminating them while the litigation continues.

Joining Attorney General Brown in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties.

Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ