Zia Visible Releases Free Tool to Turn YouTube Comments into Actionable Content Insights

Free tool from New Mexico SEO agency helps creators extract YouTube comments and turn them into content ideas using AI prompts.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zia Visible, a local SEO agency based in Northern New Mexico, today announced the official launch of YouTube Comment Scraper, a free, no-code tool that helps creators, marketers, and researchers quickly extract YouTube comments and video transcripts for fast audience insights.

Designed to be simple and fast, the tool lets users paste up to three YouTube video URLs and instantly receive a downloadable CSV that includes:

- Video URL

- Video ID

- Video Title

- Comment Author

- Comment Text

This clean structure makes it easy to analyze viewer sentiment, identify questions, spot content gaps, and discover new ideas—all without touching code or wrangling with the YouTube API.

From Comments to Content: Built for AI Prompting and SEO Research

YouTube Comment Scraper goes beyond data extraction. Each download comes with a set of copy-ready prompts tailored for ChatGPT or other AI tools—so users can turn raw comments into:

Fresh video or blog content ideas

Summarized audience sentiment

Product or feature requests

Targeted SEO content gaps

Voice-of-customer patterns

Unlike other solutions that rely on APIs or paid scrapers, YouTube Comment Scraper is 100% free, browser-based, and ready to use at www.youtubecommentscraper.com.

