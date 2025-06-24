Prenup India Launches India's First Legal Tech Platform To Get Prenuptial Agreements & Quasi Prenups Online With Lawyers

Prenup India: India’s first legal-tech platform for prenuptial agreements and quasi prenups

Prenup India offers expert-drafted, legally valid prenuptial agreements & quasi prenups online for young professionals, HNIs, NRIs and business owners

Prenup India helps couples turn tough conversations into smart legal protection — fully online, fully valid. Our agreements are designed to be legally sound, fair, and future-proof.” — Ankur Borwankar, Founder, Prenup India

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era marked by rapidly evolving social norms, growing financial complexities, and increasing divorce rates, India’s marriage laws have struggled to keep pace with the realities faced by modern couples. Addressing this urgent need, Prenup India has launched the country’s first legal tech platform dedicated to drafting legally valid prenuptial agreements and quasi prenups entirely online , tailored for Indian laws and couples. Prenup India’s services are designed by expert family lawyers with a mission to empower couples — especially young professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners & families, NRIs, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) — to protect their marital assets efficiently, affordably, and with complete legal confidence.Prenup India was recently featured in Mint for its groundbreaking research on the legality of prenuptial agreements and the urgent need for marital asset protection. The revolutionary, innovative platform addresses the increasing financial and legal vulnerabilities in Indian marriages, offering affordable, legally sound solutions to mitigate the risks of divorce , litigation, and asset disputes.Industry Recognition:Prenup India has garnered attention in leading news and financial media outlets. The Mint article titled " The split-up: How to protect your assets before and after marriage " highlights Prenup India’s unique approach, validating the startup’s pioneering role in India’s legal landscape.A New Dawn for Marital Asset Protection in India:Prenup India emerges at a pivotal moment. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 13,000 dowry-related cases are registered annually in India. Coupled with a rising divorce rate, estimated to be climbing steadily in metros and among NRIs, the need for clear, legally valid agreements regarding marital property and financial responsibilities has never been greater.Yet, Indian laws have left many couples vulnerable to protracted court battles, emotional distress, and financial uncertainty. Statistics underline the urgent need for Prenup India’s offerings:- Many young Indian couples lack any formal documentation for shared assets such as property, investments, or startups.- HNIs face unpredictable division of family businesses and ancestral wealth in court, risking multi-generational financial damage.- Divorce litigation in India can drag for 3 to 7 years, creating immense emotional and financial strain.- False allegations related to dowry and harassment are increasingly misused, creating a climate of mistrust and uncertainty.Prenup India’s legally valid agreements provide a much-needed shield against these risks, promoting financial clarity, reducing litigation risks, and fostering healthier marital partnerships.Quasi Prenups: Alternative to Prenuptial Agreements In IndiaQuasi prenups are legally structured agreements or documents that serve a similar purpose to a traditional prenuptial agreement, making them a popular alternative to prenups in India. A quasi prenuptial agreement is a premarital agreement that includes certain terms & provisions that are different from a standard prenup, designed to reduce conflict and protect assets before and during marriage.Affordable & Tailored Packages for Every Couple:Prenup India understands that every marriage is unique, and financial situations vary widely. To address this, the platform offers three customizable packages designed to meet diverse client needs while maintaining transparency and affordability:- Ideal for couples with simple financial portfolios, the entry-level package provides notarized prenuptial agreements and quasi prenups focusing on joint assets and financial protection clauses.- Designed for young professionals, emerging HNIs, business owners, and property holders, the fully customized package includes comprehensive asset documentation, property protection clauses, and coverage of digital and physical investments.- Tailored for HNIs, UHNIs, NRIs, international couples, celebrities, and public figures, the premium offering includes complex asset protection strategies, cross-border enforceability, business succession, and multigenerational wealth preservation.All packages can be customized into quasi prenup agreements, offering flexibility to clients seeking prenup alternatives in India.Fully Online. Legally Sound. First Consultation Free.Unlike traditional legal services that are expensive, slow, or not customizable, Prenup India offers:✅ Online consultations with qualified lawyers✅ Expert-drafted, notarized, and legally valid documents✅ Integration with Indian contract, family, and personal law systems✅ Flat-fee, transparent pricingFounder’s Vision: A Marriage of Law, Technology & EmpathyThe Founder of Prenup India, Ankur Borwankar (B.A. Economics, Fergusson College; LL.B, University of Pune), brings years of legal experience and a deep understanding of Indian marital challenges. His vision is simple yet profound: to transform difficult conversations about money and marriage into legally sound, accessible protections that uphold the dignity and aspirations of Indian couples."Over years of work in the legal field, we saw countless couples struggle to secure their financial futures due to societal prejudices, complex legal procedures, and prohibitive costs," says Borwankar. "Prenup India is about changing that narrative — making prenuptial agreements affordable, approachable, and culturally sensitive, so every couple can protect what matters most."Legal Expertise & Validation:"The prenuptial agreements and quasi prenups we have drafted for Prenup India’s clients are crafted to withstand scrutiny in Indian courts and abroad," explains an Advocate who has provided legal drafting services to Prenup India’s clients. "We uniquely address the critical intersection of personal, religious, marriage, contract, business, and property laws in India, setting new standards in marital asset protection."Nationwide Reach with a Metro & NRI FocusPrenup India serves clients nationwide, including couples in metros and regions with higher NRI populations, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). These urban centers exhibit the highest demand for modern marital legal solutions, owing to more modern couples, higher asset values, number of expats, uniform civil codes, and cross-border marriages.Future Growth: Expanding Beyond PrenupsPrenup India’s vision extends beyond prenuptial agreements. Plans are underway to launch:- Postnuptial agreements- Wills and trusts- Estate and inheritance planning- Succession planningThese upcoming services will further cement Prenup India’s position as India’s premier marital and estate solutions legal platform.How to Get A Prenup In IndiaCouples interested in Prenup India’s services can begin their journey entirely online. The platform offers:- Easy consultations with qualified prenup lawyers- Expert drafting tailored to personal needs- Complete legal support from drafting to notarizationVisit www.prenupindia.com to learn more about how to secure your marital future today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.