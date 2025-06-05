SYDNEY BASED CRITICAL DENTAL CONFIRM GROWING DEMAND FOR THEIR ONLINE DENTAL SUPPLIES

Critical Dental

Critical Dental confirmed that their dental supplies online web portal is growing strongly with dentists now relying on it for their specialist supplies.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critical Dental is the ultimate source of dental supplies for all dental practice needs and are recognised as one of the top dental supply companies Australia has to offer.Justin O’Connell said this when interviewed by Metro Cities Media , “Over the years the online sales have experienced year on year growth but post the Covid-19 period our sales have grown strongly and there is no sign of this abating. Aligning ourselves with industry’s leading manufacturers has been so important to our growth in sales. It has allowed online customers to be confident of getting the best products available in Australia at the best price.”Metro Cities Media found dental supply companies in Australia obtain their inventory from not only Australia but other countries. Critical Dental is no exception. They know that there are quality dental products to be found all around the world, so they carefully source dental equipment and consumables from many different countries.From their base in Sydney, they work with major logistics companies to deliver all new dental equipment, handpieces though to nitrile gloves quickly to all parts of Australia.Learn more about Critical Dental and the range of dental supplies they offer via their online shop here: https://criticaldental.com.au/ About Critical DentalCritical Dental is a family-owned and family-run business since its beginning over 20 years ago. They have over 50 years of combined experience in the dental field. Their insights in the dental industry help them anticipate the challenges dentists face on a daily basis. They have developed dental product supply solutions that assist dentists to concentrate on their profession and leaving the challenges of the efficient supply of dental consumables to them.The Critical Dental website features the best dental products Australia has to offer. Their online catalogue lists items from the dental companies Australia dentists love and trust. The best products and deals from around the world are curated and packaged in one convenient listing for dentists to shop from online.

