Lakeshore Foundation hosts first US Para Powerlifting Competition of 2025

Photo of Ashley Dyce after lifting weights

US Para Powerlifting athlete Ashley Dyce sits up after a successful lift at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation

Photo of Adam Sivia lifting weights

US Para Powerlifting athlete Adam Sivia successfully completes a lift at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation.

Photo of US Para Powerlifting athletes at Lakeshore Foundation

Athletes and coaches pose for a group photo at the 2025 US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. Photo: Lakeshore Foundation.

12 US players qualify for international competition in Cairo

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve American athletes have punched their tickets to compete at the 2025 Cairo World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place October 10-18, 2025.

Bobby Body
Jordan Braund
Ashley Dyce
Brett Forbes
Brinley Hutson
Jake Herbert
David Horvath
Christian Largo
Dave Page
Garrison Redd
Ahmed Shafik
Adam Sivia

These athletes secured their spots at this year’s world championships after traveling to Birmingham, Ala. and competing in the US Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier on May 31 hosted by Lakeshore Foundation. For the qualifier competition, athletes were divided into two groups of six, with each athlete having one lift attempt in three different rounds. The competition pool was comprised of athletes with a vast array of experience, including two Paralympians.

“This past weekend, US Para Powerlifting started its road to LA28,” said Coach and High Performance Manager Mary C. Hodge. “Twelve athletes qualified and, while some of the athletes are seasoned athletes from the last quad, four are new to the international pathway. I am excited and filled with anticipation for what the future holds for them on the international stage.”

In December 2024, Lakeshore Foundation’s Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization was named the new national governing body of US Para Powerlifting. This marks the first competition for US Para Powerlifting since that announcement.

About Lakeshore Foundation

With roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org.

Terry Schrimscher
Director of Communication
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lakeshore Foundation hosts first US Para Powerlifting Competition of 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Terry Schrimscher
Director of Communication
Company/Organization
Lakeshore Foundation
4000 RIDGEWAY DR
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, 35209-5563
United States
+1 205-405-2278
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby and Boccia United States. Lakeshore is also home to the state-of-the-art Lakeshore Sports Science and Performance Center. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org

More From This Author
Lakeshore Foundation hosts first US Para Powerlifting Competition of 2025
U.S. Paralympics Powerlifting joins Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization
Lakeshore Foundation Awards Three Research Grants and Three Scholar Grants in First Grant Competition
View All Stories From This Author