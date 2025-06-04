The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

In 2018, President Trump signed into law the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act to fight the opioid epidemic by expanding access to treatment and recovery services, addressing workforce shortages, and taking an overall comprehensive approach to confronting substance use disorders (SUDs).

With overdose rates across the nation beginning to drop, this vital bipartisan legislation had a significant impact on reversing the deadly overdose trend and saving American lives from that tragic outcome. In 2024, opioid overdose deaths declined to 54,743 from an estimated 83,140 in 2023 – a very welcome decrease for friends and family all around America.

While the 2018 SUPPORT Act has had great success, the fight against the fentanyl and opioid crisis cannot stop here. We must continue funding and expanding the live-saving prevention programs, treatment services, and recovery opportunities by building on this legislation and the work of previous Congresses.

House Republicans are bringing legislation to continue championing prevention, education, treatment, recovery, workforce, and law enforcement resources to support Americans struggling with SUDs. This legislation, among other things, will secure access to naloxone for first responders, bolster state Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs), increase treatment options for pregnant and postpartum women, motivate recovering individuals to enter the workforce, and continue resources for Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers.

SUDs and opioid and fentanyl overdose deaths have impacted every American in some way. Enough is enough: too many loved ones have lost their lives to this devastating epidemic that has ravaged communities across the country.

Chairman Brett Guthrie’s legislation, H.R. 2483, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025, reauthorizes vital public health programs for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of Americans suffering from substance use disorders that were established in the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act of 2018.

Let’s continue to fight to save American lives by reauthorizing and expanding meaningful legislation that has proven to be effective.

