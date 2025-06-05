Plan A™ Completes 100% Successful North American Clinical Trial

Physicians from Canada and Australia have tested the Plan A™ male birth control delivery system with 100% success in 50 men.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXT Life Sciences , the modern reproductive healthcare company pioneering Plan A ™, a first-of-its-kind male contraceptive that is long-lasting and on-demand reversible, has completed its second clinical trial with a 100 percent success rate. This latest clinical trial, conducted in Canada, had the same 100% success rate as its Australian predecessor.Plan A™’s innovative approach to male contraception uses a proprietary hydrogel that is designed to filter out sperm for more than 10 years and can be delivered quickly in a medical office. In the Canadian clinical trial, 20 men participated, who all performed well with the procedure.“The Vasectomie Quebec medical and nursing team is very proud to collaborate with NEXT Life Sciences toward the development of Plan A,” said Dr. Michel Labrecque, one of the five participating physicians in the Canadian clinical trial who has performed 40,000 vasectomies throughout his career. “We look forward to when this option becomes commercially available so we can offer it to our patients.”Dr. Labrecque and his fellow physician participants noted that utilizing the Plan A™ delivery system was less tissue invasive than vasectomies. The physicians who participated in Plan A™’s North American clinical trial were a mix of urologists and family medicine physicians with expertise ranging from performing 40,000 vasectomies to doing less than 1,000 of these procedures across their careers. A key goal of both Plan A™’s Canadian and Australian clinical trials was demonstrating the ease and simplicity of the delivery system for practitioners of all skill levels, making the product highly accessible.“As we work to revolutionize the male contraceptive market, we are very encouraged by the positive results of our many clinical trials to date, both from the patient standpoint as well as the physicians,” said L.R. Fox, chairman of NEXT Life Sciences. “Plan A was designed to give men a hormone-free, long-term, and on-demand reversible option for contraception so they and their partners can have more options to determine the best family planning method. Our goal in developing Plan A is to create an option that is seamless and easy to use for physicians to ensure global access.”By conducting all clinical trials under FDA guidelines, both the North American and Australian Plan A™ clinical trials advance the company’s regulatory submission efforts in the United States and the respective countries.“Knowing that many women do not tolerate hormone-based pills or contraception devices, the addition of Plan A to the market gives everyone a wider array of contraception options. Plan A allows men to participate in family planning by allowing them to basically ‘set and forget’ their contraceptive option,” said Dr. Darlene Walley , Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences.In addition to its successful clinical trials, NEXT Life Sciences is raising $20M for its Series A to fund final clinical trials and other developments.For more information or to become an investor, you can contact the team behind Plan A™ at: info@planaformen.comAbout NEXT Life SciencesNEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is modernizing reproductive healthcare with its flagship product, Plan A™, a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible male contraceptive. NEXT’s executive management team and board members have proven track records of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/ DisclaimerAll forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Plan A™ is currently not approved by the FDA for commercial distribution.

