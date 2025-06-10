Adam Miller for U.S. Congress Campaign Launches Official Website

Adam Miller, U.S. Army Veteran & former Ohio State Representative, is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress running in the Columbus & Southwest area of Ohio

As a proud veteran, dedicated public servant, and 6th generation Ohio native, I'm excited to announce the launch of our campaign website.” — Adam Miller

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, former Ohio State Representative Adam Miller (Columbus), Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Ohio’s 15th District, proudly announces the launch of his official campaign website at: www.adammillerforcongress.org The newly launched site offers Ohio voters a direct look at Adam’s vision for Ohio, his decades of public service, and his plans to bring principled, people-first leadership to Washington. Visitors can explore his stance on key issues, learn more about his personal story and professional background, sign up to volunteer, and contribute to the campaign.Adam Miller brings a lifetime of public service to the campaign. A retired U.S. Army Colonel with 29 years of military service, including two combat tours in Afghanistan, Adam has long championed causes that protect and uplift working families, veterans, students, and communities. As an Ohio State Representative and leader of the State House Veterans Caucus, Adam championed the bipartisan efforts to repeal the death penalty, expand funding for special education, and co-founded Ohio’s first statewide legal assistance program for veterans. He is the principal sponsor of the legislation (HB 29) that established an Ohio trust fund for all Ohio Veterans.“Our campaign is about service, justice, and opportunity,” said Adam Miller. “We’re building a future where reproductive freedom is protected, mental health care and addiction recovery are prioritized, veterans are respected, and all communities are treated with dignity. We need to return to the idea of one person – one vote; not one dollar – one vote. This website is the first step in connecting directly with the people of the newly formed district.”Ohio’s current Congressional districts are being redrawn due to continued attempts by Republicans to gerrymander their artificial majority. Once this process is completed, the lines will literally have been drawn for the future of Ohio, a future Adam is willing to fight for.The website also features regular campaign updates, issue briefings, and opportunities for voter engagement. Miller’s campaign invites residents from Columbus to the communities of Southwest Ohio to join the movement for a stronger, more just future.To learn more and get involved, visit:About Adam MillerAdam Miller is a Democratic candidate running for U.S. Congress in the Columbus and Southwest Ohio area. He is a U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) with 29 years of military service, including two combat tours of duty in Afghanistan, and as a teacher coached children’s sports and advised school anti-drug programs. As an Ohio State Representative & Leader of the Ohio State House Veteran’s Caucus, Adam championed the efforts for special education funding, and the repeal of Ohio’s death penalty. As a military families advocate, Adam co-founded the first statewide free legal assistance service for veterans. As Ohio’s 15th district next U.S. Representative, he will continue to be a champion for women’s reproductive freedom, anti-discrimination, mental health care, addiction & recovery programs, veterans, pay equity for women, the U.S. Constitution, and our democracy.

