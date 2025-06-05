Grants boost community safety throughout B.C.

CANADA, June 5 - Communities throughout British Columbia will benefit from $7.5 million in grants supporting local initiatives aimed at preventing crime, advancing healing and enhancing public safety.

“Community safety is one of our top priorities and a key part of that is ensuring organizations working in our communities have the resources they need to effect change,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Whether it’s helping youth, preventing gender-based violence or supporting Indigenous healing, these investments are empowering communities to implement community-based initiatives that enhance safety.”

The Civil Forfeiture Grant program addresses crime at its roots and supports public safety projects by converting forfeited assets that were the instruments or proceeds of unlawful activity. In 2025, funding will support 166 community-led projects throughout B.C., including initiatives by local governments, Indigenous organizations, school districts, not-for-profit groups and health authorities. Projects fall under key priority areas, such as:

child and youth advocacy centres;

crime prevention;

domestic-violence prevention/intervention programming;

gender-based violence;

Indigenous healing; and

restorative justice.

“Civil Forfeiture Grants have allowed the BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres (CYACs) to develop and run projects that enhance multi-disciplinary responses to Indigenous children and youth who have experienced sexual assault or other abuse,” said Brooke McLardy, executive director, BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres. “CYACs break down barriers to service, and by embedding carefully thought-out decolonizing practices, centres are more accessible and safer for those most impacted by trauma and gender-based violence.”

In addition, approximately $900,000 in one-time grants have been awarded to support specialized police equipment and training to law enforcement agencies in B.C. A total of 118 projects will benefit from this funding, with a focus on community safety, prevention and crime-reduction initiatives.

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity —

“Civil Forfeiture Grants are making real change, helping to address gender-based violence and support survivors while actively building safer communities. This is the work we remain committed to every day.”

The grant program is funded through B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Office, which was established in 2006 to target the proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity.

Since its inception, more than $90 million in civil forfeiture recoveries have been disbursed as grants supporting community organizations throughout B.C.

The Province announced an open call for this year's grant applications in October 2024.

To see the full list of 2024-25 grant recipients, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/community-crime-prevention/grants

For information about victim services, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/understanding-criminal-justice/key-parts/victim-services

For information about the Civil Forfeiture Office, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/civil-forfeiture-office