New classrooms open at Surrey elementary school

CANADA, June 5 - Families in Surrey will benefit from 295 new elementary school seats as part of the B.C. government’s initiative to speed up school expansion.

“As more families choose to call Surrey home, we’re urgently providing the infrastructure and services people need for communities to thrive,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “That’s why we’re speeding up building and expanding schools with our historic capital investments – so children can learn and grow in supportive, welcoming environments right in their neighbourhoods.”

The expansion brings 295 additional seats to Walnut Road Elementary. With a total provincial investment of $18 million for the project, the completion means new, engaging learning environments for both students and staff at the school.

“As Surrey continues to grow, we are dedicated to investing in the future of our communities and ensuring that every student has access to safe, modern and supportive learning spaces,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “The new classrooms at Walnut Road Elementary will allow us to accommodate more students and reflect our commitment to provide every child with quality education and the opportunity to succeed.”

With an investment of nearly $1 billion in Surrey school construction, this addition is part of government’s ongoing work to deliver new and expanded schools over the past eight years.

In 2024, an 800-seat addition was announced for Fleetwood Park Secondary, a 500-seat addition was announced for Kwantlen Park Secondary and a 575-seat addition was announced for Tamanawis Secondary. This year, the newly opened Ta’talu Elementary created 655 student seats in Surrey.

Construction is also underway for the new Snokomish Elementary, which will accommodate as many as 655 additional students.

“Walnut Road Elementary is a wonderful example of how the Province and Surrey Schools can work together to deliver quick and creative solutions to alleviate the district’s capacity challenges,” said Gary Tymoschuk, chair of the Surrey board of education. “We are delighted to see nearly 300 Walnut Road students occupying 12 classrooms in the annex, with another four classrooms ready for occupancy in September.”

The use of prefabricated materials is helping to deliver modern classrooms to students faster than traditional construction. Walnut Road Elementary is among 37 schools in Surrey and throughout the province that have received funding for prefabricated additions.

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood -

“As our city continues to grow, so does the need for strong, accessible public education. This new school addition represents a vital investment in our children, our educators and our future. We’re committed to making sure every student has the space and support they need to learn, thrive and succeed close to home.”

For more information about Surrey school district, visit: https://www.surreyschools.ca/

For more information about K-12 school capital projects in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital