Age ain’t nothing but a number for oldest National Veterans Golden Age Games athlete

Thomas Gillis was born the year before President Hoover signed Executive Order 5368 creating the then-known Veterans Administration, and this week, Gillis will make history as the oldest registered Veteran athlete participating in the 39th National Veterans Golden Age Games, proving the adage, “Age isn’t nothing but a number.”

An Army Veteran from Fouls River, Alabama, Gillis was born in November 1929, and has spent his entire life being active—his decision to participate in his first Golden Age Games shows his strength and resilience and gives a nod to being fit for life.

“I like to stay active and do things,” Gillis expressed when asked about participating in the Golden Age Games for the first time at 95.

“Mr. Gillis likes to be active. Many times, I’m working in the yard or the garden, and he will come out and want to help,” said Charles Campbell, Gillis’ caregiver. “He likes to stay busy.”

Charles and his wife, Sandy, have been VA Caregivers since 2013 and feel a special calling to care for Veterans. They are dedicated nurturers, having served as foster parents for two decades before becoming VA caregivers.

They lead active lives and are dedicated to helping Veterans thrive. The Campbells are an integral part of Gillis’ success and are well connected with VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

“Sandy was instrumental in helping Mr. Gillis prepare for the games. She coordinated times for practice at senior centers near their home in Mobile, Alabama, to ensure we could meet and prepare, said Alona Thompson, recreation therapist at VA Gulf Coast.

It’s never too late to learn something new

Gillis didn’t know how to play pool before this year, but he was a good sport about learning. He has a can-do attitude.

“He’s just so sweet and coachable,” said Thompson.

But you don’t get to the games on desire alone. It takes a team.

The Campbell’s commitment to teamwork is evident in the effort they put into locating training sites and coordinating sessions with his coach.

“I’m proud of Mr. Gillis and his commitment,” said Thompson. “He may not have known how to do every sport, but he was open to doing everything I asked him to do to get ready for the games. He was coachable and he is excited about being here.”

Gillis’s first event is billiards. It’s his least favorite, but in every interaction, he trusted his coach and trained for the competition.

To some it may seem like billiards is just a game, but it’s so much more than that when it comes to promoting fitness, wellness and healthy aging.

Billiards helps build mental focus, enhances eye-hand coordination, and strengthens the core and leg muscles.

Healthy aging takes a team

According to the CDC, healthy aging is maintaining good physical, mental, emotional, and social health and well-being as one ages. The National Veterans Golden Age Games check all the boxes.

“As a recreation therapist, this is my passion, and with him being 95 and excited about competing for the first time, I knew we had to make way,” said Gillis’ coach.

Thompson attributes the incredible teamwork between the Veteran, coach and caregivers as pivotal to his success.

By the closing ceremony, Gillis will have participated in five events, including billiards, shuffleboard, boccia, cornhole and bowling.

He is the quintessential “Fitness for Life” Veteran. His age is not a barrier to pursuing a healthy lifestyle and this week, along with over 1,000 Veterans with the same mindset, will demonstrate just that.

The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the only multi-sport, multi-ability competition designed for Veterans 55 years of age or older who are enrolled in VA health care.

Established to improve the quality of life for Veterans, this year’s event boasts 18 competitive sports categories and seven exhibition in-person events.

“The fact that we are here is already a win, so I’m excited for him and what he will experience. It’s a competition, but no matter the outcome, I’ve already told him he’s a winner,” Thompson added.

Great and fitting words from his coach, as Gillis already won a bronze medal in billiards.