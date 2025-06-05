B.C. advancing easier ways of doing business

CANADA, June 5 - Streamlining processes to reduce barriers, cut red tape, foster innovation and create a more supportive, business-friendly environment in B.C. are the goals as the Province launches an ease-of-doing-business review.

“We are listening to B.C. businesses as we work to ensure our province is an easy place to do business,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “This review will help us to continue to modernize our regulatory and permitting systems, as we secure B.C.’s position as the economic engine of Canada’s new economy.”

Businesses are invited to share their ideas, challenges and suggestions through an online website portal until fall 2025. By involving entrepreneurs, business owners and business-sector partners in B.C., the Province will gain a clearer understanding of current on-the-ground challenges when establishing or growing a business. Information gathered throughout the review will help government establish a set of performance measurements to make it easier for companies and organizations of all sizes and sectors to do business in B.C.

The Province has received input identifying potential challenges and barriers, canvassing insights from the business community, which have been categorized into four types: policy, legislation and regulation, funding and infrastructure, and taxes and fees.

The review aims to simplify processes and access to services to help businesses succeed, draw more investment and improve competitiveness. It also aligns with recent legislation to ensure rapid permitting and robust regulation of renewable-energy projects, such as wind and solar. This is part of the Province’s commitment to fast-track 18 natural-resource projects to grow the economy while maintaining strong environmental standards and consultation commitments and reducing B.C.’s reliance on trade with the United States. These actions will provide more certainty around processes and timelines to help attract investment to the province by reducing costs for stakeholders.

“Establishing a set of performance measures to track the ease of doing business will provide B.C. with a road map to reduce barriers and help set up small- and medium-sized businesses to succeed,” said Fiona Famulak, president and CEO, BC Chamber of Commerce. “What gets measured gets done. By monitoring progress, we can identify what’s working or not, improve accountability and create a more business-friendly environment.”

The review builds on the work government has done through Better Regulations for British Columbians, which has delivered more than 4,000 regulatory amendments since 2016. This ongoing work has made for easier and quicker interactions between businesses and government services, enhancing overall accessibility and convenience.

Quote:

Steve Morissette, parliamentary secretary for rural development –

“Reviewing and updating outdated policies and regulations will help reduce red tape and unlock more opportunities for rural communities. By streamlining processes, we’ll support small businesses and attract new investment, paving the way for sustainable growth and a stronger future for all of B.C.”

Learn More:

To learn about the ease-of-doing-business review and submit feedback, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/easeofdoingbusiness