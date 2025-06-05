New overdose prevention service standards will strengthen safety

CANADA, June 5 - New minimum standards for overdose prevention services are being introduced to enhance safety, improve consistency, and ensure greater oversight for clients, staff delivering life-saving services and members of the community.

“Every life lost to the toxic-drug crisis is someone’s brother, sister, parent, or child, and every loss is a tragedy we cannot afford to ignore. Although we have made progress, families and communities are still deeply affected by the toxic-drug crisis, and it’s essential that we keep working to create a seamless, comprehensive system of care,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Overdose prevention services are critical in saving thousands of lives, connecting people to treatment and reducing public drug use.”

On June 5, 2025, the Province released the new minimum service standards for overdose prevention services to strengthen safety and support for clients, staff and communities. The standards provide a framework for better integration of overdose prevention services into communities focusing on quality, accessibility and cultural safety. Many overdose prevention services already meet and exceed these minimum standards.

“When the episodic overdose prevention service was first introduced to the emergency department, staff were unsure what to expect, but soon after, we realized this was a great addition,” said Sarah Hyatt, nurse co-ordinator, emergency department, Surrey Memorial Hospital. “The team provides support and builds trusting relationships we were not previously able to establish. These relationships have led patients to access supports, go into treatment, find safe housing and avoid overdoses. Along with these benefits, our staff have gained exponential knowledge about substance use and how we can best support patients.”

Overdose prevention services are harm-reduction services that provide the observed consumption of substances, ensuring rapid response to adverse events, such as toxic drug poisoning. Since January 2017, there have been more than 5.6 million visits to overdose prevention services or supervised consumption sites. Since 2019, these services are estimated to have prevented more than 12,400 overdose deaths. Overdose prevention services also serve as a first point of entry for many people into the substance-use system of care.

“The impact of having on-site overdose prevention services at St. Paul’s Hospital has been profound,” said Dr. Andrea Ryan, program director, Interdisciplinary Substance Use Program, Providence Health Care. “We have significantly reduced harms from overdoses for patients and visitors of the hospital. The data clearly illustrates the positive impact on our critical care response team, reducing calls for overdose drastically since implementation. The overdose prevention services have not only improved safety for our patients, but also for our staff across the institution. The positive impacts cannot be overstated.”

Alongside the new standards, regional health authorities and Providence Health Care have been given directions on the provincial consultation and approval requirements for creating new overdose prevention services at hospital sites. There are nine overdose prevention services at hospitals, and a total of 58 overdose prevention services or supervised consumption sites around the province. The use of illicit drugs continues to be prohibited outside of overdose prevention services in hospitals and in public spaces.

All overdose prevention services provide a controlled and safer alternative to unsupervised substance use in public, helping reduce the risk of second-hand exposures. Overdose prevention services also keep people who use unregulated drugs safer by fostering connections to care and treatment, promoting safer substance-use practices and responding quickly to adverse events, such as overdoses.

Overdose prevention services are one part of the government’s broader response to the toxic-drug crisis, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the entire continuum of mental-health and substance-use care, ensuring people can access the right supports for them.

Quotes:

Dr. Nel Wieman, chief medical officer, First Nations Health Authority –

“Our data shows that between 2018 and 2022, at least 1,024 potential deaths among First Nations people who used substances were averted due to evidence-informed, harm-reduction efforts across B.C. First Nations people and communities continue to be disproportionally impacted by the toxic-drug public health emergency. The ministry’s efforts to strengthen and expand culturally safe access to overdose prevention services will save lives. It’s also important that we recognize and support front-line staff in harm reduction and education for their dedication to this good work.”

Ian Haynes, peer support worker, St. Paul’s Hospital overdose prevention services –

“In the past, knowing that there was no safe place to manage substance use on site, one would have to hide when using drugs. Overdose prevention services reopen the doors to these folks, knowing they can stay in hospital and get the medical care they need, while managing the pain from withdrawal. This is meeting the needs of our community, providing a safe haven for the people who had every option taken away, including safe health care.”

Quick Facts:

Supervised consumption sites (SCS) are facilities that have been exempted by Health Canada under Section 56.1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In B.C., overdose prevention services operate subsequent to provincial Ministerial Order 488/2016, which mandates regional health boards and BC Emergency Health Services establish overdose prevention services sites wherever there is a need during the toxic-drug public-health emergency.

While an SCS requires operators to seek an exemption from federal drug laws, the same process is not required to establish overdose prevention services.

Learn More:

To read the overdose prevention services minimum service standards, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/overdose-awareness/ops_mss_final.pdf

To find mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/