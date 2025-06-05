Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.6 Million to Drive Manufacturing Innovation, Help Businesses Grow, and Create Opportunities for Pennsylvanians in Three Counties

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved $17,843,909 in low interest loans that have resulted in $40,159,713 in private investment, the creation of 116 full-time jobs, and retention of 110 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $1,658,836 in new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support major innovation in manufacturing, business expansion, and create new jobs. The projects supported through these loans are expected to create at least 65 new, full-time jobs and retain 25 existing positions.

So far in 2025, PIDA has approved $17,843,909 in low interest loans that have resulted in $40,159,713 in private investment, the creation of 116 full-time jobs, and retention of 110 existing jobs.

“Investments like these PIDA loans will help businesses grow, create new jobs and support existing ones, while also helping our Commonwealth advance as a hub for manufacturing and innovation,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is laser-focused on transforming the lives of our residents by making Pennsylvania an economic powerhouse and PIDA loans give our businesses the tools they need to help make that happen.”

The approved projects are as follows:

Bedford County

Brumbaugh Mountain Welding, LLC, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, was approved for a 15-year, $200,000 loan at a 5.00 percent fixed interest rate to construct a 50’ x 144’ x 20’ steel building to serve as its new operating facility. The larger facility will be located at Guyer Corner Road in New Enterprise and will allow the company to perform needed aluminum metalwork for Martin Truck Bodies and provide the capacity to bid and perform metalwork for larger commercial customers. The total project cost is $640,655, with additional financing through a $425,000 loan from Hometown Bank and a $15,655 equity contribution from the borrower. Brumbaugh Mountain Welding will create two full-time jobs and retain two existing jobs within three years.

Northampton County

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices Inc., through the Lehigh Valley Economic Investment Corporation, was approved for a $1,378,300 loan at a 2.50 percent fixed interest rate to support the purchase of specialized semiconductor testing, reliability, and characterization equipment for the company’s Research and Development (R&D) facility within the Ben Franklin Technology Center at 116 Research Drive in Bethlehem. The new equipment is essential for advancing iDEAL’s innovative semiconductor manufacturing process and ensuring the reliability of its products. As part of this project, the company will create 63 new R&D jobs and retain 23 existing positions.

Westmoreland County

The 730 East Pittsburgh Street Food Associates Limited Partnership, through the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, was approved for a 10-year, $80,536 loan at a 2.00 percent fixed interest rate to purchase and install new lighting fixtures and lamps at 730 East Pittsburgh Street in the city of Greensburg. This project, which will replace fluorescent fixtures with LED lighting in a 50,000-square-foot grocery store, is expected to save 336,563 kWh per year. Additional project financing includes $26,846 in equity for a total project cost of $107,382. The 730 East Pittsburgh Street Food Associates Limited Partnership anticipates creating five new full-time jobs within three years as a result of this project.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposal calls for more new and expanded investments to implement the Economic Development Strategy and increase our competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

$50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

