First Clinical XoMotion Exoskeleton Delivered to Synaptic Health, Advancing Neurorehabilitation in Canada

Empowering Neuro Recovery with XoMotion™

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human in Motion Robotics, a pioneer in robotic mobility innovation, proudly announces the delivery of the first XoMotion™ exoskeleton for clinical use to Synaptic Health, a leading neurorehabilitation center in Calgary, Alberta. Patients at Synaptic Health can now access this breakthrough technology as part of their rehabilitation care.XoMotion is the world’s most advanced, self-balancing exoskeleton—uniquely designed to restore natural human movement. It is the only fully actuated, all-joint robotic system of its kind, offering individuals with spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other neurological conditions the opportunity to walk again with safety, support, and control.“This is a transformative moment—not only for Human in Motion but for patients across Canada,” said Siamak Arzanpour, CEO of Human in Motion Robotics. “With the first clinical XoMotion system now available at Synaptic Health, individuals with mobility impairments have direct access to cutting-edge gait rehabilitation that can help restore independence and dignity.”The availability of XoMotion at Synaptic Health represents a new standard in neurorehabilitation, enabling therapists to deliver high-intensity, task-specific walking practice without requiring crutches or multiple staff—making advanced therapy more accessible and efficient.“This technology is a game-changer for our patients,” said Uyen Nguyen, Executive Director and Lead Physiotherapist at Synaptic Health. “XoMotion empowers individuals with mobility challenges by giving them access to therapy that was previously out of reach. It also allows our clinical team to deliver care with greater impact, fewer barriers, and more flexibility.”MEDIA PREVIEW: Exclusive Press Access to XoMotion Demo DaySynaptic Neuro Rehabilitation Centre will host an exclusive media-only preview ahead of its clinical launch, offering press the opportunity to witness the XoMotion system in action and speak directly with stakeholders and users.MEDIA PREVIEW DETAILSDate: Thursday, June 12, 2025Time: Media Preview – 9:00 AM sharp (Check-in opens at 8:45 AM)Location: Synaptic Neuro Rehabilitation Centre120-4129 8 St SE, Calgary, AB T2G 3A5Why Attend:• First look at Canada’s first clinical XoMotion installation• Live, dynamic demonstration of XoMotion in clinical use• Visuals and interviews for broadcast and digital media• Access to leadership and patient voices shaping neurorehabilitationFeatured Participants:• Uyen Nguyen, Executive Director, Synaptic Health• Siamak Arzanpour, CEO, Human in Motion Robotics• Chloe Angus, Director of Lived Experience, Human in Motion Robotics• Ryan Straschnitzki, Synaptic Client & Founder, Straz Strong FoundationRSVP & Media Contact:Hayley MuirCommunications Lead403-561-7315communications@synaptichealth.caDownload the full press kit here: https://tinyurl.com/mvp69m36 XoMotion Access at Synaptic HealthTo access rehabilitation treatment with XoMotion, an initial assessment by a Synaptic practitioner is required. This assessment is required for both current Synaptic clients and new clients.To learn more or to book an assessment, visit www.synaptichealth.ca/contact , email admin@synaptichealth.ca, or call 403-984-4909.XoMotion Availability in CanadaHuman in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License, authorizing the sale and distribution of XoMotion-R across Canada. With the first clinical installation complete, additional rehabilitation centers can now purchase or request demonstrations of XoMotion for clinical or research use.To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit www.humaninmotion.com or contact info@humaninmotion.com.About Human in Motion RoboticsHuman in Motion Robotics Inc. is a Canadian robotics company dedicated to advancing human mobility through state-of-the-art exoskeleton systems. Its flagship product, XoMotion, is the first self-balancing, fully hands-free exoskeleton built for natural movement, high-functioning therapy, and broad neurological inclusion.About Synaptic HealthSynaptic Health is a leading Canadian rehabilitation center focused on spinal cord injury and neurological recovery. Known for its innovation and patient-centered care, Synaptic offers specialized programs that integrate advanced technologies and therapeutic approaches to help patients achieve optimal outcomes.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.