Sefora Camazano Awarded the International Prize Leonardo da Vinci – The Universal Artist

Honored in Milan for Outstanding Artistic Merit and Humanitarian Vision in Contemporary Portraiture

These portraits are not about what happened to these women. They are about who they became in spite of it. I paint them as they deserve to be seen—whole, dignified, and unbroken.” — Séfora Camazano

MILAN, ITALY, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally acclaimed visual artist Sefora Camazano has been awarded the prestigious International Prize Leonardo da Vinci – The Universal Artist, presented on June 7, 2025, at the renowned National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo da Vinci” in Milan.

This honor celebrates Sefora’s profound contribution to contemporary art and portraiture, recognizing the emotional depth, social relevance, and technical excellence of her work. Curated by Italian art critics Salvatore and Francesco Saverio Russo, on behalf of the Effetto Arte Foundation (Palermo, Italy), the prize was awarded in the presence of global collectors, curators, journalists, and cultural leaders.

BEARING WITNESS THROUGH PORTRAITURE

Brazilian-born and based in Europe, Sefora Camazano is known for her emotionally powerful, figurative portraits that give voice to survivors of violence—gender-based, medical, institutional, and war-related. Her series, “Female Portraits: Looking Back to the Past,” is a visual archive of lived stories too often ignored or erased.

Rather than focusing on trauma, Sefora’s work centers the dignity, strength, and presence of each woman she paints. Through focused gazes and symbolic composition, her portraits become spaces of justice and remembrance.

Her approach is grounded in ethical storytelling and emotional realism, offering viewers a chance to bear witness—and to feel connected to stories of resistance, survival, and truth.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION AND A NEW CHAPTER

Sefora’s work has been exhibited in Valencia, New York, Berlin, Paris, and Dubai, and her portraits are included in private collections throughout Europe. Her inclusion in “Master Artists to Collect” Vol. III, alongside reflections on Leonardo da Vinci’s legacy, affirms her place among today’s most socially conscious and collectible artists.

Her forthcoming series, “Portraits of the Soul,” marks a new direction: a body of work inspired by contemporary individuals whose lives echo biblical narratives in subtle, profound ways. Through these portraits, Sefora explores the enduring relevance of ancient stories in today’s world.

“I don’t believe biblical stories are far from us—they’re here, alive in people around the world. This series is about recognizing that timeless truth in the faces of today,” Sefora explains.

AN INVITATION TO CURATORS, COLLECTORS AND CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS

As the international art world increasingly seeks voices that address human rights, faith, and emotional truth, Sefora Camazano’s work offers an urgent and timeless perspective. Her practice is rooted in ethical portraiture, spiritual resonance, and social reflection—making it especially relevant for institutions, museums, and collections focused on contemporary history, resilience, and belief.

ABOUT THE AWARD AND THE MUSEUM

The award ceremony took place at the National Museum of Science and Technology “Leonardo da Vinci”, Italy’s most visited science museum and a renowned center of cultural innovation. With over 500,000 visitors annually, the museum served as a meaningful backdrop for honoring artists whose work contributes to cultural memory and public consciousness.

