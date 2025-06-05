Atticus Publishing proudly present 'Survival: A Physician's Guide to Health and Being Your Own Healer' by Radha Gopalan

Blending Eastern and Western medicine, Dr. Gopalan reveals a path to lasting health through personal empowerment.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when chronic illness, rising healthcare costs, and medical uncertainty dominate the headlines, cardiologist and integrative health expert Dr. Radha Gopalan releases a transformative book: Survival: A Physician’s Guide to Health and Being Your Own Healer . This timely and empowering guide blends the science of Western medicine with the wisdom of Eastern healing practices—providing a clear, actionable blueprint to take control of your health and reshape your future.Dr. Gopalan has dedicated his life to understanding both the complexities of modern medicine and the timeless truths of holistic healing. In Survival, he distills decades of clinical expertise, ancient Ayurvedic insights, and personal patient stories into a powerful framework: 6 Views, 7 Concepts, and 8 Rules for Good Health.Dr. Gopalan’s journey began in Sri Lanka, where he was raised with the health traditions of Ayurveda while pursuing Western medical training. After earning his MD from St. George’s University, he specialized in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Heart Rhythm Disorders, Advanced Heart Failure, and Heart Transplantation in the United States. His unique approach—one that merges scientific rigor with spiritual and energetic awareness—has made him a sought-after physician, educator, and speaker.In Survival, Dr. Gopalan shifts the focus from disease management to health empowerment, showing readers how their own mindset, personality, and habits influence their wellness. By drawing from both Eastern and Western disciplines, he teaches people how to prevent illness, recognize their body’s signals, and activate their innate healing potential.Whether you're a patient navigating chronic illness, a caregiver looking for holistic strategies, or someone simply seeking clarity in a noisy health landscape, Survival provides a road map to healing rooted in both ancient knowledge and modern science.Dr. Radha Gopalan is a board-certified heart transplant cardiologist, expert in acupuncture, certified yoga instructor, and founder of Healthy Human Institute. He is the author of Second Opinion: Eight Deadly Diseases, and has published widely in the field of medicine. He is known for empowering patients to understand their health at a deeper level and to bridge the divide between physical, emotional, and energetic well-being.

Radha Gopalan, MD on The Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford

