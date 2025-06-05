COELIG Reaches Three Settlements on Ethics Matters

The NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government reached settlements in three matters recently, the agency announced today.

Engaging in Conduct that Gave the Impression of Violation of the Public’s Trust

The General Counsel for the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) admitted to violating the Public Officers Law by engaging in conduct that gave a reasonable basis for the impression that a person could unduly enjoy her favor and that raised public suspicion that she was likely engaged in acts in violation of her trust. The General Counsel had a subordinate employee watch and board her dog while she was on vacation. She also routinely had the employee accompany her on private outings, including a weekend away in Lake Placid, New York. In addition, the General Counsel had that employee and another pick up her lunch inside and outside the office. To settle the violations of Public Officers Law, the General Counsel agreed to be retrained in New York State’s ethics laws.

Misuse of State Resources

An employee who worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and served as a Willowbrook Liaison with the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) admitted to violating the Public Officers Law by using her state-issued email address to attempt to facilitate the placement of a family member at an OPWDD voluntary service provider. Between November 2022 and February 2023, the employee used her state credentials to access personal health information (PHI) about a family member, which she then transmitted to the voluntary provider.

OPWDD conducted its own internal investigation and concluded that the employee violated the POL in March 2023. The employee completed additional ethics and privacy training in March 2024. The employee retired in October 2024.

Using Official Position to Secure Unwarranted Privileges or Exemptions

An employee of the State University of New York Downstate Health Science University (SUNY Downstate) who served as an adjunct instructor for the School of Health Professionals Physician Assistant Program admitted to violating the Public Officers Law. The employee owns and operates a private company that provides training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), as well as other basic and advanced life support measures.

SUNY Downstate contracted with the employee’s company to provide services to SUNY Downstate employees and medical residents who required CPR certification in advance of enrolling in classes at SUNY Downstate. SUNY Downstate officials provided the employee with a physical meeting space at the SUNY Downstate campus and offices with the understanding that such space would be used to provide services only to employees and medical residents. An investigation by the Commission found that the employee permitted non-covered persons to enroll in classes held on SUNY Downstate premises, effectively using the SUNY Downstate premises for the benefit of his private business. The employee also advertised the SUNY Downstate address as a course location on his company’s website.

To settle the violations, the employee agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty.

Investigations and Enforcement Activity

Investigations staff processed 169 investigative matters, and the Commission closed 139 matters in 2024. That same year, COELIG elevated 24 matters to formal investigations and issued notices of allegation, referred to as “15-day letters,” to the affected subjects. As of April 30, 2025, COELIG has elevated seven matters and issued corresponding notices of allegation. The Commission currently has 52 open and 207 pending investigations and has settled three matters in 2025.