G-TELP Announces Online Test Schedule for June-December 2025, Highlighting Ongoing Research and Innovation

G-TELP releases June–Dec 2025 online test dates, emphasizing flexibility, global access, and ongoing research in English assessment.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Tests of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) is pleased to release its official exam schedule for June through December 2025. Tests will be available 2-3 times per month, conducted fully online through the IBT ( internet-based testing ) at-home service, providing greater flexibility and accessibility for test-takers around the world.G-TELP currently offers six targeted English assessments, each designed to meet specific learner and professional needs:• G-TELP Speaking Test – evaluates real-life communication skills through everyday topics.• G-TELP Writing Test – measures structured writing ability across academic and personal contexts.• G-TELP Level Test – assesses general English proficiency using practical listening and reading tasks.• G-TELP Business Speaking Test – focuses on workplace communication through business-specific scenarios.• G-TELP Business Writing Test – gauges writing clarity and effectiveness in professional settings.• G-TELP Junior Test – designed to measure young learners’ English skills with age-appropriate content.Each G-TELP English proficiency test is developed using the latest research from G-TELP and the International Testing Services Center (ITSC) Group. Our teams are actively conducting research in language assessment on learner performance, task effectiveness, and global communication needs, ensuring our exams remain accurate, relevant, and aligned with international standards.“We know that test takers, institutions, and employers count on G-TELP for both accuracy and convenience,” said a G-TELP academic team member. “That’s why we’ve expanded IBT (internet-based testing) at-home options and designed our June to December schedule with flexibility in mind. Our researchers continue to collaborate with academic and AI communities to keep G-TELP globally relevant and grounded in research.”The new schedule supports students, professionals, and institutions seeking a reliable and research-driven English assessment . Registration details and test dates are now available on the G-TELP website. With our continued focus on innovation and quality, G-TELP remains a trusted partner in language evaluation for today’s global environment.##About ITSC:International Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development.40 Years of Trust – The Benchmark in Global English Proficiency

