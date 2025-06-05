NUJ statement on the detention of BBC journalists at gunpoint by the Israel Defense Forces

The union has condemned the shocking treatment of journalists including strip searches and interrogations by the IDF.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has strongly condemned the detention of Feras Kilani, BBC News Arabic correspondent alongside three other members of staff and three freelance colleagues held at gunpoint for seven hours by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 9 May.

In a statement published on 5 June, the BBC strongly objected to the treatment of its staff and freelances, revealing the journalists were tied, blindfolded, strip searched, threatened and interrogated by the military. Electronic devices were also seized and material deleted.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The shocking and unacceptable treatment of journalists by IDF soldiers continues to demonstrate a clear pattern of targeting to intimidate and prevent accurate reporting. Holding journalists at gunpoint and subjecting them to humiliating and frightening tactics cannot be allowed to continue. The Israeli military must respond swiftly to the BBC’s complaint with assurances that those responsible will be held to account, with an end to the targeting of journalists carrying out their professional duties."

BBC statement on BBC correspondent Feras Kilani and colleagues being detained at gunpoint by Israel Defense Forces

