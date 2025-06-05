Maryland Park Service Reinstates Maryland Conservation Corps After Federal Cuts Threatened Program

June 5, 2025

A Maryland Conservation Corps crew takes a break from restoration work at Wolf Den Run State Park in 2019. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Park Service have reactivated 17 members of the Maryland Conservation Corps (MCC), who were demobilized in late April after a sudden termination of grant funds by the federal program supporting it.

Following the federal government’s termination of numerous AmeriCorps programs on April 25, late on a Friday night, the Maryland Park Service coordinated efforts to find resources, facilitate strategic planning, and develop next steps to put the program back into place. On May 27 the department reinstated the MCC program with state funding for the remainder of this program year, through the end of August. The department also awaits the impact of a June 5 federal court ruling that reinstates AmeriCorps funding, however the Maryland Park Service program will continue regardless of outcome.

“Our Maryland Conservation Corps members serve as both heart and horsepower for our park service,” Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw said. “The enthusiasm and drive that they bring to their year of service energizes and inspires our visitors, volunteers, and staff alike. We are committed to continuing this outstanding legacy of service and conservation.”

The Maryland Conservation Corps has been managed by the Maryland Park Service since 1984 when it was started as a job-readiness and environmental education program by then Governor Harry Hughes. A decade later, it was among the inaugural programs supported by AmeriCorps when it launched in 1994. The AmeriCorps support helped Maryland’s Conservation Corps program become one of the best in the nation.

The abrupt loss of AmeriCorps funding led to cancellation and scaling back of many major summer 2025 park events and programs, including field trips for thousands of students, summer interpretive programming for campers and day visitors, and many essential park functions that are performed by Maryland Conservation Corps members.

These individuals come from across the country, are between the ages of 17 and 25, and complete at least 1,700 hours of service in a 10-month program year. The original class for the 2025 season, which began last September, had 42 members. Following the federal funding cuts, 17 members are now on track to complete their service terms this August.

In addition to their work in the parks, Maryland Conservation Corps crews support the mission of the Department of Natural Resources in multiple ways including providing direct assistance to other units including the Maryland Forest Service, Wildlife and Heritage Service, Fishing and Boating Services, Watershed and Climate Service, and others.

Last year’s Corps Members improved more than 2,400 acres of parks and public lands and 400 miles of trails; planted more than 9,963 native trees, bay grasses and plants; treated more than 7,902 trees against harmful insects and diseases; and taught environmental education programs to more than 23,750 students, youth, and park visitors.

“The positive impacts this program has on the State of Maryland can only partly be measured in statistics,” said Ranger Sara Marcinak, director of the Maryland Conservation Corps. “The real value are the sparks of stewardship they set in people’s hearts and minds and the resulting fires they carefully tend to further cultivate that stewardship ethic.”

“These personal connections with stewardship and our environment serve as perhaps the greatest gift the Maryland Conservation Corps offers present and future generations.”