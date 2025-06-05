DPH Cancer Registry Receives Highest Certification from NAACCR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jun. 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Central Cancer Registry (SCCCR), part of the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH), recently earned Gold Standard certification from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR). This is the highest certification standard awarded by NAACCR.

The accomplishment marks the 11th consecutive year DPH’s registry has earned the Gold Standard certification. Achieving NAACCR certification represents months of diligent effort to ensure the quality and reliability of the state’s cancer data.

As part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Program of Cancer Registries, the SCCCR collects, processes, analyzes and publishes cancer incidences (newly diagnosed cases) for South Carolina. The SCCCR also publishes information on cancer mortality (deaths), which is provided by DPH.

“This certification is a testament to the impressive work our South Carolina Cancer Registry team does to collect accurate, high-quality data on cancer in our state,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “This data is highly valuable to our local and national partners, allowing us to compare cancer trends in South Carolina to national patterns and informing efforts to reduce cancer.”

Data collected by NAACCR member registries form the backbone of the cancer surveillance system supported by the CDC and the National Cancer Institute. The cancer data form the basis of Cancer in North America’s cancer statistics and are integral to countless cancer research studies.

The SCCCR is the point of contact within DPH to assess community cancer concerns through data analysis. CDC guidelines are followed to determine any unexpected increases in cancers in the community. A Community Cancer Assessment report is provided with results of the assessment for all requests.

For cancer registry data related to cancer incidence and mortality, contact the registry at cancer.registry@dph.sc.gov. To learn more about the SCCCR, visit DPH’s Cancer Registry webpage.

