The Easterseals Northern California Golf Classic Raises Funds for Families While Celebrating Neurodiversity

Joe, a participant with Easterseals Northern California, and his father, Eric, with celebrity guest Anthony Thomas before joining in a spirited putting game on the green.

Golfers Took to the Greens of the Olympic Club to Support Easterseals Northern California’s Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Having so many supporters celebrate the disability community and contribute to our mission has made this event so remarkable.” — Andrea Pettiford

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a showing of inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, 74 golfers spent Monday, June 2, on the greens at the Olympic Club’s Lake Course to raise awareness and funds for vital family services at Easterseals Northern California (ESNorCal).

Joined by participants from ESNorCal’s programs and Special Olympics Northern California, attendees and sponsors, including Birdie sponsor Kadiko, played a full round together during the all-day event, raising over $130,000 by the day’s end and emphasizing how sports can foster a sense of community regardless of ability.

“For almost 100 years, Easterseals Northern California has been a constant for local families, providing person-centered programs and support to people with disabilities throughout the full lifespan,” said ESNorCal CEO, Andrea Pettiford, who spoke during the reception. “Our participants and supporters coming together today for a friendly round of golf and fundraising really represents the inclusive and giving culture in Northern California, and supports our mission of building a more equitable world for people with developmental disabilities.”

Client families, local businesses, volunteers and board members from across ESNorCal’s family of companies, including Provident Credit Union CEO Jim Ernest, joined the celebration – sharing remarks or personal stories of how the organization’s programs and support have impacted them. A Golf for All activity, sponsored by Morgan Stanley, was hosted by celebrity guest driver Anthony Thomas who led a special game on the putting green for the golfers from ESNorCal’s Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program and Special Olympics. Donors also got to take home one-of-a-kind hats designed by one of ESNorCal’s adult participants, Patrick, which reinforced the diverse talents and interests that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities possess.

“Having so many supporters celebrate the disability community and contribute to our mission has made this event so remarkable,” said Pettiford. “We deeply rely on the support from our donors to help make our services and programs accessible and impactful, and we’re so grateful for the generosity we’ve seen today.”

For more information about Easterseals Northern California or to make a financial contribution, visit www.esnorcal.org.

About Easterseals Northern California

The behavioral health non-profit, founded in 1927, provides clinical services to ensure that all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the kind of care and support that can be better connected to fill gaps in human services across an individual’s lifespan. Easterseals Northern California serves children, youth and adults, and provides more than 215,000 hours of direct service annually to individuals and their families across 24 Northern California counties. For more information, visit: www.esnorcal.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.