Author Jin Lan Cera Release of Non-fiction Audiobook 'Awakening...' Exploring Life Science Discoveries On Sprituality

Awakening..., Memoir By Jin Lan Cera

“Awakening…” presents a holistic vision of faith & science. Cera’s encounters with exceptional Qi Gong masters who can heal broken bones, sprout seeds... through mind reveal our limitless potential.” — Swapna Peri

Jin Lan Cera, a non-fiction author dedicated to bridging science and spirituality, has released the audiobook version of her acclaimed book Awakening…, now available on Amazon. This milestone represents the latest phase in Cera's mission to share her unique perspective on spiritual growth, Self-Realization, and the intersection of modern science and ancient wisdom.

Awakening… documents a profound exploration of how Cera’s transformation unfolded — from an atheistic science enthusiast to an individual deeply attuned to the teachings of Buddhism and Taoism. “The most valuable treasure of this book isn’t my personal stories, but the scientific insights that inspired me to revisit those ancient religious texts I had previously rejected for 56 years,” Cera continued, “This book explores how a dedicated science lover was influenced by the outstanding works of preeminent life scientists who are also Buddhist or Taoist masters. I came to realize that oneness of consciousness and matter is not just a concept, it is the ultimate reality that no one and nothing can escape. I thought no one knew the ultimate truth of the Universe, but it’s not hidden, it has been systematically taught by ancient sages and documented by countless wisdom seekers. These teachings are not just theoretical; they are grounded in the firsthand experiences of those who sought truth, and they remain accessible to any sincere truth seeker.”

Awakening… stands out for its integration of personal narrative with scientific inquiry. Reviewers have consistently praised the book for its synthesis of contemporary scientific studies and ancient spiritual teachings. For examples,

“Awakening reads more like a scholarly work than a typical self-help book, drawing motivation and guidance from published works and research. The book progresses at a pace that allows readers to internalize the content and reflect deeply. Cera's use of personal life stories engages readers emotionally, enabling them to relate more deeply to shared experiences. The seamless integration of science, religion, and Qi Gong techniques is impressive, encouraging readers to explore these connections themselves. The straightforward language makes the book enjoyable for readers of all levels, and meticulous editing ensures there are no typos or grammatical errors. The book is well-referenced, providing readers with opportunities for further reading,” reviewed by Raspeter Master Kirui.

“This book succinctly delves into the principles of the law of attraction through fascinating experiments that leave you in awe. This will certainly help you transform your mindset to attain your desires in life. The content is also based on real-life occurrences, making it an enlightening resource for understanding the intricacies of the law of attraction. I give this book a perfect 5 stars because it serves as an unparalleled guide to fulfilling our aspirations. For anyone seeking to bring their dreams to fruition, this book offers comprehensive advice on realizing those dreams. The sole criticism I have for this work is that it would benefit from including a wider range of examples from various aspects of life. However, the examples provided are outstanding, drawing from genuine events. If you're interested in delving deeper into the teachings of Buddhism and Dharma, this book is highly recommended,” reviewed by Sangeetha P.

“Cera masterfully blends themes of science, spirituality, and consciousness throughout “Awakening…”, challenging readers to consider the interconnectedness of ancient wisdom and modern scientific discoveries…

In its culmination, “Awakening…” presents a holistic vision of healing, merging faith, science, and personal growth. Cera’s encounters with exceptional Qi Gong practitioners who can heal broken bones, sprout seeds, and manipulate objects through focused intention reveal our limitless potential. Her reflective storytelling provides readers with a tapestry of spiritual growth, resilience, and the pursuit of truth, making “Awakening…” a profound guide for those seeking deeper meaning in the interconnected fabric of life,” reviewed by Swapna Peri.

“There are several things that I like about this book. First, the author showcases a profound understanding of science, the human mind, and spirituality through in-depth discussions. Second, the inclusion of pictures and reference materials like websites enables further reading independently. Lastly, the author's adept storytelling skills give the readers a sensation akin to witnessing the events described in the book firsthand. There is nothing I dislike about this book to deny it a perfect rating,” reviewed by Ingalwa Eugine.

Looking ahead, Cera has plans to share her exploration of spiritual cultivation through a series of forthcoming books. These works will further elaborate on her ongoing journey with Buddhism and Taoism, drawing from ancient teachings and contemporary life science to offer guidance to wisdom seekers. Her writings aim to foster spiritual synchronicities among readers and listeners, encouraging shared insights and collective transformation.

As Cera continues to integrate the realms of science and spirituality, Awakening… serves as an invitation to anyone curious about the intersection of these domains to embark on their own path of discovery.

