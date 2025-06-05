Wiley X and American Sniper Join Forces on Limited-Edition WX JAKL Frame

Wiley X x American Sniper JAKL Frames

A tribute to strength, service, and sacrifice.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiley X, a global leader in protective eyewear, announces the release of a special-edition WX JAKL frame developed in collaboration with the American Sniper brand. Building on the success of the original WX JAKL launched in March, this release underscores Wiley X’s commitment to protecting those who serve on and off the battlefield.“This collaboration is more than a product launch. It’s a tribute to shared values of honor, grit, and protection,” said Dan Freeman, CEO and Co-Founder of Wiley X. “We designed the WX JAKL x American Sniper to deliver elite performance while honoring the legacy of those who put it all on the line.”The partnership was forged with Colton Kyle, son of the late Chris Kyle, the legendary U.S. Navy SEAL whose story inspired the American Sniper brand. Now leading the brand, Colton carries his father’s mission forward.“My dad wore Wiley X,” said Kyle. “This frame represents the warrior spirit and values he lived by, including faith, discipline, and fierce love for others. It feels like a full-circle moment.”Engineered for high-stakes environments, the WX JAKL x American Sniper combines Wiley X’s signature protection with purposeful design. Features include:• Designed to meet or exceed U.S. military standards for ballistic protection, including V0 Ballistics standards.• CAPTIVATE™ lens technology to enhance contrast, reduce glare, and deliver vivid clarity• Aggressive 8-base wrap design for full coverage and peripheral protection• Triloid™ Nylon frame with dual-injected rubber grips, delivering lightweight comfort and all-day securityDesigned and assembled in the USA, the WX JAKL x American Sniper reflects Wiley X’s 35+ year legacy of innovation and impact-ready performance.To learn more or shop the new styles, visit www.wileyx.com . To learn more about the American Sniper Brand collaboration, see HERE ###About Wiley XVeteran-founded in 1987, Wiley X has been producing the world’s most protective eyewear to various markets that rely on impact resistance for over 30 years. Myles Freeman Sr., a military veteran, started Wiley X to protect the eyes of those who protected America. The company’s military heritage helped carve a roadmap for Wiley X in the years to follow for many well-respected weekend warriors. Every adult sunglass style made by Wiley X meets ANSI Z87.1 High Velocity and High Mass Impact Safety Standards, for protection that goes far beyond the harmful rays of the sun. Several styles also meet U.S. military MIL-PRF-32432 (GL) standards for ballistic eye protection, a key reason why Wiley X has been a leading provider of vision protection equipment to the U.S. military and law enforcement for more than 30 years.About American SniperAmerican Sniper is more than just a clothing line; it's the continued legacy of the life and service of Chris Kyle, the most lethal sniper in U.S. Navy SEAL history. Operated by his son, Colton Kyle, the brand honors Chris's legacy by encompassing the core pillars of godliness, patriotism, passion, service, and excellence. Through a range of lifestyle and tactical apparel and products featuring the iconic American Sniper logo, the brand supports military veterans, first responders, and proud Americans who embody the spirit of service and sacrifice. By wearing American Sniper gear, individuals can show their support and help continue the legacy of one of America's greatest heroes.

