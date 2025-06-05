Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Stresses the Importance of Adult ADHD Treatment

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Building Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Lobby Maryland Addiction Recovery Meeting Room Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Bedroom

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Addiction Recovery Center Baltimore, a leading provider of dual-diagnosis treatment in the Mid-Atlantic region, underscores the critical importance of identifying and treating Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults—especially when it co-occurs with substance use disorders. With its comprehensive, integrated care model, MARC is dedicated to helping adults navigate the complexities of ADHD and addiction, offering evidence-based solutions that promote long-term recovery and mental wellness.

Understanding ADHD Beyond Childhood

ADHD is often misunderstood as a childhood disorder, yet it affects millions of adults across the United States. Characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, adult ADHD can significantly disrupt daily life, including work performance, personal relationships, and emotional well-being.

Unlike casual forgetfulness or restlessness, ADHD involves neurobiological differences that affect executive functioning—such as planning, organization, and emotional regulation. Left untreated, these challenges can escalate and contribute to chronic stress, underachievement, and increased vulnerability to substance use.

The Overlap Between ADHD and Addiction

Research shows that adults with ADHD are at significantly higher risk of developing substance use disorders. Impulsivity and emotional dysregulation—core features of ADHD—can drive individuals to use drugs or alcohol in an attempt to self-soothe or concentrate, particularly in high-stress environments. Unfortunately, this often leads to a cycle of self-medication and addiction, complicating both diagnosis and treatment.

MARC stresses that proper evaluation and simultaneous treatment of ADHD and substance use is vital. Overlooking one condition often results in inadequate care, missed diagnoses, and a greater likelihood of relapse.

A Holistic, Dual-Diagnosis Approach to ADHD at MARC

To effectively treat adults with ADHD and co-occurring substance use disorders, MARC employs a comprehensive, evidence-based approach that includes:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

Motivational Interviewing

Psychoeducation and life skills training

Creative and trauma-informed therapies

Medication management when appropriate

Vocational support and practical strategies for daily functioning

MARC’s clinical team works closely with each client to create individualized treatment plans that address the full range of their symptoms and life goals. This approach empowers patients not only to manage their ADHD but also to build lasting recovery from addiction.

Raising Awareness, Reducing Stigma

Despite being highly treatable, adult ADHD remains underdiagnosed and frequently misunderstood. MARC urges individuals, families, and healthcare professionals to recognize ADHD as a legitimate and complex mental health condition that requires specialized care.

“Treating ADHD in adults is not just about managing symptoms—it’s about improving overall life satisfaction, emotional health, and long-term sobriety,” says the MARC clinical team. “By addressing both ADHD and addiction simultaneously, we offer our patients the best chance at lasting transformation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with ADHD and substance use, early and integrated intervention can make all the difference. Contact MARC today to learn how personalized treatment can lead to sustainable change.

