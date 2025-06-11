Logicata’s AWS Managed Service Passes AWS Foundational Technical Review and Launches on AWS Marketplace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logicata , an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced that its InfrAssure AWS managed service has successfully passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and is now listed on the AWS Marketplace . This milestone underscores Logicata’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and well-architected cloud solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).The AWS FTR is a comprehensive technical assessment conducted by AWS Solutions Architects to validate that a service aligns with AWS best practices in security, reliability, operational excellence, and cost optimisation. Passing the FTR demonstrates that InfrAssure is built to support businesses in running resilient and efficient workloads in the cloud.InfrAssure is Logicata’s proactive managed service, providing continuous monitoring, automated best-practice checks, and expert oversight for AWS infrastructure. Designed specifically for SMBs, InfrAssure helps identify and resolve potential issues before they impact operations, giving customers the assurance that their cloud environment is optimised, secure, and compliant.Key features include:24/7 Expert Support: Round-the-clock incident response and deep infrastructure monitoring by certified AWS engineers, allowing businesses to focus on strategic initiatives.Cost Optimisation: Expert analysis and recommendations to identify and implement cost-saving measures without compromising efficiency or scalability.Security and Compliance: Proactive management of security postures, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations, backed by Logicata's ISO 27001 certification.Continuous Improvement: Ongoing assessments against the AWS Well-Architected Framework, and enhancements to align AWS environments with evolving business goals and technological advancements.By offering InfrAssure through the AWS Marketplace, Logicata streamlines the procurement process, allowing AWS customers to quickly access Logicata’s services with confidence. This integration enables businesses to leverage Logicata's expertise directly within their existing AWS frameworks, facilitating smoother operations and accelerated innovation.“We’re proud to have InfrAssure validated through the AWS Foundational Technical Review and listed on the AWS Marketplace,” said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. “As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, we’re committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed in the cloud. InfrAssure delivers the same level of assurance and optimisation typically reserved for enterprise IT teams—at a scale and price point that fits SMBs.”With InfrAssure now available on AWS Marketplace, SMBs can easily subscribe to the service using their existing AWS account, streamlining procurement and billing while accelerating time-to-value.For more information or to subscribe to InfrAssure, visit the InfrAssure AWS Marketplace listing.About LogicataLogicata is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specialising in managed AWS cloud services for small and medium-sized businesses. With a team of certified AWS professionals, Logicata helps organisations build, operate, optimise and modernise AWS cloud infrastructure with confidence and efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.