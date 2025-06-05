TBI Agents Investigating Sweetwater Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an early morning officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 12:55 Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block Camp Hill Road, where Monroe County deputies responded to a report of an individual having a mental episode. When they encountered the man, he brandished a weapon and then retreated into the home. Law enforcement attempted negotiations and eventually deployed tear gas to force the subject from the residence, after which the man opened the door and fired a shot. A Madisonville police officer, who also responded to the scene as a Special Response Team (SRT) member, returned fire hitting the man. Law enforcement personnel administered life saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

