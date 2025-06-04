Prime Minister Golob: "Sport is our shared responsibility"

SLOVENIA, June 4 - The opening session was also attended by the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef, Director General of the French Development Agency Remy Rioux, the former first female President of Costa Rica (2010–2014) and International Olympic Committee Member Laura Chinchilla.

Prime Minister Golob presented Slovenia's story as a sporting nation, which is not by chance, but the result of deliberate and long-term strategic decisions. He presented Slovenia as a country that sees sport as a strategic investment in the future. In his speech, he stressed that the Slovenian government, through consistent investment in sport, is creating an environment that promotes both top-level performance as well as he participation of all generations in sports activities.

He pointed out that sport is about more than just results and medals, and also addressed the gathering as a former athlete. “In Slovenia, we honour sport not only for the medals and records, but for its profound impact on public health, education, development and peace.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the concrete achievements of Slovenian sports policy. "Slovenia is often described as a sporting nation, and we are very proud of that. But let's be clear – this is no coincidence. We became a sporting nation because we accepted it as a national responsibility. Regardless of who is in power, sport is our shared responsibility," said Prime Minister Golob. He added that we can proudly say that Slovenian athletes are the best ambassadors of Slovenia.

"As a country, we have been investing in sport strategically and systematically for many years. After the pandemic, we tripled the budget for sport, which continues to increase. Sport is not only a national priority – it is part of our identity. And this identity is accessible to all," the Prime Minister continued. He stressed the role of local sports associations and the accessibility of sport for all, adding that in Slovenia, it all starts in kindergarten.

"We have more than 6000 sports associations holding public interest status, and by the end of primary school, a third of children are already registered athletes. This means that a child in a local club learns not only how to run or jump, but also how to dream," said Prime Minister Golob.

The Prime Minister stressed that Slovenia's sports infrastructure is mostly public and accessible to everyone – from recreational to elite athletes. "Our world-class athletes all started out in local, public sports clubs. And we are very proud of that," he said.

Prime Minister Golob stressed that the results speak for themselves. Slovenia is one of the most successful countries in the world in terms of medals won per capita. "The greatest success is not the number of medals achieved, but the diversity of sports and the inclusion of a wide range of athletes in the Olympic Movement. This means that we are able to train whole teams, not just individuals. This excellence is the result of values, structure and long-term care," said Prime Minister Golob in his address. He also expressed his pride in sharing knowledge and contributing actively in the international sports arena. He thanked Aleksander Čeferin, President of UEFA, for his outstanding work, which is very much in line with the Olympic Movement.

"More than 60% of the population is physically active at least once a week. From mountain trails to urban cycling paths, from skate parks to sports halls, from climbing centres to world-class facilities such as the Planica Nordic Centre – our public infrastructure serves young athletes, recreational users and elite athletes alike, and is accessible to all," the Prime Minister continued.

"What we offer the world is not only excellence, but also trust, innovation and hospitality. Our message to the world is simple: impact does not depend on size, but on commitment," added Prime Minister Golob. He also highlighted the excellent cooperation between the state, local communities and the Olympic Committee of Slovenia. He thanked the President of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia, Franjo Bobinac, for his outstanding work. "He is a leader with vision, he has managed to bring together the state, the economy and the sports sector in a strong alliance."

In the final part of his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the power of sport as a tool for peace and solidarity. He reminded us what truly brings us together in sport – the Olympic spirit. "Last summer in Paris, we celebrated sporting excellence. But what touched me the most was the performance of the Olympic Refugee Team and the Palestinian athletes who trained in conditions that none of us can even imagine and performed with dignity," said Prime Minister Golob, paying them deep tribute.

"Sport also carries the message that regardless of history, language or flag, we all belong in the arena of peace. We must therefore work together towards the same goal, which is to bring peace and prosperity to every citizen of the world," the Prime Minister concluded.

Following his visit to Lausanne, Prime Minister Robert Golob held brief bilateral meetings with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, the newly elected International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef, and Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Prime Minister Golob was invited to the Olympism365 Summit as the leader of a country of world-class athletes that systematically integrates sport into national development strategies and recognises it as an important building block in creating a healthy and prosperous society. The International Olympic Committee cited the key reason for the special invitation as the fact that Prime Minister Golob is a strong advocate of the concept of "sport for all", and his presence at the Summit underlines the importance of political support for sport and reinforces Slovenia's role as a credible global partner in the sporting community. The strong and effective partnership between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Olympic Committee of Slovenia shows that cooperation between the state and sport institutions can strengthen the impact of sport on sustainable development and social well-being.