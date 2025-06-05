Heranova Lifesciences to Spotlight Diagnostic Innovation in Endometriosis at Global Women’s Health Conferences This June

Heranova Lifesciences Inc. Logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heranova Lifesciences, Inc. , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for women’s health, today announced its upcoming participation in a series of high-profile global conferences, where the company’s clinical executives will join scientific and industry leaders to address the urgent need for better tools and treatments across the women’s health continuum.As part of BioCentury’s Grand Rounds U.S., held June 4–6 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, Heranova Chief Medical Officer and Head of Diagnostics, Dr. Farideh Bischoff will speak on two key stages:Panel Discussion: "Unlocking Endometriosis: MOAs and Endpoints for Pain and Beyond"Date/Time: Thursday, June 5 at 11:15 AM CTDr. Bischoff will join a moderated session led by Karen Tkach Tuzman, Ph.D., BioCentury’s Director of Biopharma Intelligence, alongside other leaders to explore how the field can evolve beyond hormonal targets and subjective pain scores toward more biologically grounded endpoints in endometriosis drug development.Heranova Company Presentation | Diagnostics TrackDate/Time: Thursday, June 5 at 2:30 PM CTDr. Bischoff will share Heranova’s work in advancing non-invasive, blood-based diagnostics for endometriosis, including our lead product, HerResolve™, aimed at enabling earlier, more accurate detection without surgery. The presentation will highlight how this approach can improve patient care and support innovation in women’s health.Following the U.S. showcase, Heranova will also appear at two international events on June 17:Women’s Health in Focus (Hong Kong)Heranova will participate in the “Breakthrough Innovations” panel, highlighting how startups, investors, and corporations are collaborating to transform women’s health outcomes. Dr. Bischoff will also take the stage as one of eight selected Ignite Speakers during the Femtech Unite session, “Uniting Startups, Investors and Corporates for Impact.”The Society for Medicines Research (London)Heranova Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Marcel van Duin will deliver the opening address on R&D challenges and opportunities in addressing unmet needs in women’s health, reinforcing Heranova’s commitment to pioneering innovation in this underserved space.“We are at a turning point in women’s health, and it’s critical that diagnostics, therapeutics, and industry stakeholders evolve in tandem,” said Dr. Bischoff. “By bringing novel tools like HerResolve™ into the conversation, we’re helping redefine how diseases like endometriosis are understood, diagnosed, and ultimately treated.”“To make real progress in women’s health creating a solid scientific understanding of the unmet needs in women is the basis for translation in new discoveries and innovation”, said Dr. Marcel van Duin, Chief Scientific Officer at Heranova Lifesciences. “At Heranova, we’re focused on building a scientific foundation through collaborations and partnerships to enable the development of solutions that have long been overlooked.”Heranova’s participation in these leading global forums reflects its growing influence in the women’s health space and its ongoing commitment to solving complex biological challenges through data-driven, patient-centered solutions.For more information, visit www.heranova.com or follow Heranova on LinkedIn for live updates throughout June.Media Contact:

