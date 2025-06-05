Personal Branding Leader, Brand Capital Advisors, Evolves Into Stellr

Brand Capital Advisors rebrands as Stellr, transforming into a global agency offering both traditional personal branding and AI-driven digital identity solutions. (Photo source: Stellr)

BARCELONA, CATALUNIA, SPAIN, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Capital Advisors (BCA) is reintroducing itself to the world as Stellr , a bold, future-driven rebrand that not only cements but elevates its status as a leading global personal branding agency. More than just a new name, Stellr represents a movement – one that helps high-achieving individuals build greater influence, amplify their voices, and create lasting impact.“Sometimes we work with well-established leaders, and other times with people with no influence at all, turning them into absolute badasses,” said Claudia Miclaus, founder and CEO of Stellr . “This is more than branding – it’s about creating legends. And legends don’t just exist, they make an impact.”With five years of success behind it, Stellr is the natural evolution of BCA – an expansion of everything the company has built so far. Clients can expect a fresh identity and renewed focus on helping them become the best-known voices in their industries.Personal branding for individual Stellr clients transcends their affiliation with any company or employer. It establishes a brand identity in professional accomplishment and thought leadership that goes with them throughout their careers and their lives.As such, Stellr holds clients to high standards. A commitment to giving back is essential, as is demonstrating leadership in both ideas and execution.“Personal branding the Stellr way isn’t about packaging,” Miclaus added. “It’s about showing our clients how to earn and deserve the brand value. If impact isn’t part of your mission, you’re not ready for Stellr.”Moving forward in light of its new brand identity, Stellr envisions a future where technology elevates personal branding, opening new doors for AI-powered influence and digital identity advancements. While continuing to operate as a premier branding agency, the company’s long-term aspirations include integrating their branded solutions into platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed – where brand building goes hand in hand with the digital future.“AI is changing everything, and we’re at the forefront,” Miclaus said. “We’re already creating AI influencers and digital twins – this is a multibillion-dollar industry in the making.”The rebrand to Stellr marks a new way of working. In addition to a new website and refreshed digital presence, clients can expect new consultants, services, and a refined mission to shape the future of personal branding.And for Miclaus, who chose the original name at the suggestion of a mentor, this new chapter represents a greater embrace of her own personal vision.“For five years, I’ve built something incredible, but the name never felt like mine,” she said. “Stellr does. It embodies the future of personal branding, and I’m ready to lead it there.”While Stellr is grounded in a high-performance culture and rigorous standards, Miclaus is equally determined to make the process of personal branding fun – for the Stellr team and for the clients. Stellr.global is now live , bringing the next era of branding, thought leadership, and influence to impact-making leaders everywhere.

Personal Branding Leader, Brand Capital Advisors, Evolves Into Stellr

