Major Trend in the Automation Testing Global Market: Advanced Technologies Are Transforming The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3%, the automation testing market size made rapid strides, growing from $25.4 billion in 2024 to $29.29 billion in 2025. This growth was spurred by an increase in software development and releases, the demand for faster time-to-market, growing complexity of software applications, and the critical need for efficient bug detection and resolution, combined with the adoption of agile and DevOps practices.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Advanced Automation Testing Market Size?

Looking beyond the immediate future, the automation testing market size is expected to see a surge, catapulting to $59.91 billion by 2029, courtesy of an impressive CAGR of 19.6%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the expansion of continuous testing in DevOps pipelines, the growth in test automation for mobile and web applications, the adoption of codeless test automation solutions, and an increased focus on test data automation.

What Are The Key Drivers Of This Escalation In Advanced Automation Testing Demand?

The driving force behind the rapid development of the automation testing market is the growing demand for automation in the testing process. Automation takes over routine tasks, quickly discovers faults, and ensures accuracy, which inevitably leads to lower software testing costs. Given these benefits, an increasing number of businesses are adopting automation testing for their software.

The trend of digitalization combined with automation tools has reduced the reliance on labor, paving the way for automated business processes and the creation of new digitalized testing models. Emerging technologies like blockchain, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, robots, AI, and data science have been tapped to push the boundaries of automation. The World Economic Forum reported in December 2022 that 97% of global companies, including SMEs accounting for more than 90% worldwide, have expedited their adoption of automation technology. This surge in demand for automated testing processes will continue to drive the growth of the automation testing market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Advanced Automation Testing Market Landscape?

A host of major companies have bolstered the automation testing market with their innovative offerings. Some of the key players include Accenture plc., AFour Technologies Pvt Ltd., Applitools, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Hexaware Technologies Limited., Infosys Limited., International Business Machines Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Mindtree Limited., NTT DATA Group Corporation., Parasoft Corporation, Qualitest Group., Ranorex GmbH., Sauce Labs Inc., SmartBear Software, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Tech Mahindra Limited., Tricentis LLC., Wipro Limited., Xoriant Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Zensar Technologies Limited., Zycus Inc.

What Is The Major Trend In The Advanced Automation Testing Market?

Advanced automation testing is a key trend that's making waves in the market. Advanced automation testing handles repetitive tasks with fewer resources and offers better insights than manual testing when some tests fail. Many players in the automation testing market are employing AI and Machine Learning to reduce the complexity and increase the usability of their services. For instance, in June 2023, TestGrid, a US-based automation cloud and on-premise testing solution company, introduced an AI-based testing platform that enables users to create test cases in English, Behavior-Driven Development BDD, and Comma-Separated Values CSV formats.

How Is the Global Advanced Automation Testing Market Segmented?

The automation testing market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Testing Type, Services

2 By Type: Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing

3 By Service: Advisory And Consulting Services, Planning And Development Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services

4 By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Aviation, Hospitality, Government, Energy and Power.

Subsegments:

1 By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Regression Testing, Load Testing, User Interface UI Testing, Security Testing

2 By Services: Test Automation Consulting, Test Automation Framework Development, Test Script Development and Maintenance, Training and Support Services, Managed Testing Services.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Advanced Automation Testing Market?

As far as regional insights are concerned, North America was the largest region in the automation testing market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

