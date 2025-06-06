Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Forecast 2025-2034: Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agri natural enemy pest control market has seen robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.67 billion in 2024 to $21.03 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Going Forward?

This trend can be ascribed to escalating environmental consciousness, stringent regulatory support, wide-ranging adoption by farmers, and increasing consumer demand. The projection is that this growth spurt will continue, with the market size predicted to soar to $30.35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

What’s Driving The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Growth?

The primary catalysts for this forecasted growth can be traced to a surging global populace, the repercussion of climate change, burgeoning awareness of sustainable agriculture, developing markets, and incentives provided by governments. Significant trends marking this period include technological advancements, rigorous research and development, a greater reception of biological control methods, evolution in genetic engineering, integrated pest management IPM practices, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and the advent of digital agricultural technologies.

Market expansion is specifically expected to be fired up by changes in land use and the far-reaching effects of climate change. Long-term variations in weather patterns and temperature, be it natural shifts in the solar cycle or human-induced shifts through alterations in land use, characterize climate change. For instance, deforestation to create room for farmland can give rise to emissions which can cause climate change. This modification in land use, coupled with climate change, can lead to a depletion in the availability of land, creating a shortfall in crop yield. This, in turn, will lead to a surge in the demand for agri-natural enemy pest control to boost the life quality and volume of food and soil.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market?

Contributing to the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market are key industry players such as Ecolab Inc, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., Anticimex Group, Koppert Biological Systems, and Wageningen University & Research. These companies, along with several others such as Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Certis USA LLC, Dow Inc., BASF Agricultural Specialities, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Isagro S. P. A, MB Integrated Pest Control, among others are constantly innovating and developing new technologies to stay afloat in the industry.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market?

The market players are moving toward developing innovative technologies like mating disruption solutions to cater to larger customer bases, make more sales, and increase revenue. As an example, in March 2022, Syngenta AG, a Switzerland-based agrichemical company, and Provivi, a US-based biotechnology company, launched Nelvium, a pheromone-based crop protection solution. The unique feature of this innovative mating disruption solution is its heightened effectiveness and safety in mannaging destructive pests in rice.

How Is The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmented?

The market report segments the agri natural enemy pest control market into several key areas:

1 By Natural Enemy Service Type: Importation, Augmentation, Conservation

2 By Control Agent: Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, Bacteria, Fungi, Oomycota, Competitors, Other Control Agents

3 By Application: Ant Control, Beetle Control, Bird Control, Insects Control, Mosquitoes and Flies Control, Rat and Rodent Control

Subsegments:

1 By Importation: Classical Biological Control, Inoculative Release

2 By Augmentation: Inundative Release, Inoculative Release

3 By Conservation: Habitat Manipulation, Pesticide Management

What Are The Regional Insights In The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market?

Coming to regional insights, North America led the pack in the agri natural enemy pest control market in 2024. The report also covers other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

