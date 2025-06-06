Agricultural Films Global Market Projected to Reach $12.63 Billion by 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural films market size has shown impressive growth in recent years. The market value is expected to rise from $11.77 billion in 2024 to $12.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This robust growth can be attributed to various factors such as the rise in organic farming, an increasing awareness of the environmental impacts of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, the escalating global population and upcoming economies.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Agricultural Films Market Going Forward?

As the years roll by, this growth is predicted to continue. By 2029, the agricultural films market size is expected to hit $17.55 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing food demand, favorable government policies, demand for higher crop yields, the adoption of precision agriculture, and the rise in disposable incomes. Major trends shaping the forecast period include the introduction of customized microbial solutions, the adoption of biological seed treatments and biodegradable biological formulations, as well as the utilization of blockchain technology.

How Does The Rising Focus On Global Agricultural Output Impact The Growth Of The Agricultural Films Market?

A concerted focus on improving agricultural output globally is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural films market moving forward. Agricultural productivity, also known as output, is defined as the total output per unit of a single input. The primary metrics of partial factor productivity PFP include land productivity yield and labour productivity. The rising global population coupled with increasing food demand and the decrease in agricultural lands amplify the need for enhanced productivity on existing agricultural lands. Notably, in July 2024, the UK-based government agency, GOV.UK, reported a 1.4% increase in the annual average price index for all agricultural outputs between 2022 and 2023. The leading contributors to this annual inflation rate of farming outputs were poultry at 1.8 percentage points, potatoes at 1.4 percentage points, and pigs at 1.2 percentage pointsi. Hence, enhancing agricultural output is a key driver for growth in the agricultural film market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Agricultural Films Market?

Significant companies operating within the agricultural films market include Berry Global Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Coveris Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Armando Alvarez Group, RKW Group, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., RPC Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ab Rani Plast Oy, INDEVCO Group, Takiron Co. Ltd., Britton Group Inc., Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd., Plastika Kritis SA, Novamont SpA, ExxonMobil Chemical, Barbier Group, INDVECO Group, AGRIPOLYANE, AEP Industries Inc., Novolex Holdings Inc., Plastibell SpA, Polifilm GmbH, Groupe Guillin SA, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., CI Takiron Corporation, and Novolex Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Agricultural Films Market

The agricultural films market is witnessing a significant trend with the introduction of biodegradable polymers to enhance the production process. Major corporations are investing in biodegradable polymers with competitive mechanical properties to replace traditional, petroleum-based commodity plastics. In March 2022, for example, Solvay S.A., a Belgian-based chemical manufacturing company, launched Jaguar, a guar-based biodegradable polymer solution that is being developed for sustainable farming methods. This innovative material promises greater strength and an improved aesthetic appearance.

How Is The Agricultural Films Market Segmented?

Comprehensive segmentation of the agricultural films market includes:

1 By Type: Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Other Types

2 By Film: Geomembrane, Agricultural Silage Films, Agricultural Mulching Films, Greenhouse Plastic Or Covering Film

3 By Application: Agricultural Films For Bale Wrapping And Ensiling, Agricultural Films For Silo Bags Manufacturing, Agricultural Films For Tunnel Covers, Agricultural Films For Bunker Ensiling

Subsegments:

1 By Low-Density Polyethylene LDPE Films: Agricultural Mulch Films, Greenhouse Films, Silage Films

2 By Linear Low-Density Polyethylene LLDPE Films: Mulch Films, Stretch Films, Shrink Films

3 By High-Density Polyethylene HDPE Films: Geomembranes, Greenhouse Covers, Pond Liners

4 By Ethylene Vinyl Acetate EVA Films: Photovoltaic Films, Greenhouse Films, Mulch Films

5 By Other Types: Polypropylene PP Films, Polyvinyl Chloride PVC Films, Biodegradable Films, Other Specialty Films

What Are The Regional Insights In The Agricultural Films Market?

Asia-Pacific was recognized as the largest region in the agricultural films market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

