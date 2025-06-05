ATMOS Global™ Launches ATMOS-5D Quantum™: A Groundbreaking Business Philosophy for Visionary Executives & Boards

About

ATMOS Global ™ is an Australian-owned and operated prestigious global consulting firm specialising in: • Visionary Investments & Management Consulting • Vertical & Exponential Artificial Intelligence • Sustainability & ESG Leadership • Renewable Energy • Advanced Air Quality & Severe Weather Forecasting • Digital Health • Financial Innovations. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, ATMOS Global ™ has a world-class network that spans all five continents. The firm continues to gain recognition from major media outlets, including Australian Mining, The Wall Street Journal, Engineering News, Mining Magazine, Mining Weekly, Asia Miner, International Business Times, Sun Herald, United Press International, Business Insider and NASDAQ.com. ATMOS Global™ has diligently crafted its esteemed reputation over a span of thirty years; we celebrated our 31st anniversary on November 21, 2024. Our leadership in the AI field is a consequence of significant investments in research and development, complemented by the cultivation of robust client and peer relationships. Dr. Orestis D. Valianatos is the founder, Global President and CEO of: • ATMOS Global™ • ATMOS Global Visionary Investments™ • Global Business Experts Group™ • Environmental Experts Group™ • ATMOS Global Renewable Energy™ • Excellent Health Services™. He brings a wealth of experience to these roles, drawing on his established record of success as a visionary leader, a highly accredited and accomplished professional company director, an astute capital market investor and an established innovator. His expertise spans multiple domains, including management consulting, climate science, leadership, sustainability, ESG, carbon neutrality strategies, climate-tech and sustainable investing. His diverse, high-level academic background includes: • Corporate Governance training as a Professional Board Director • A Professional Doctorate (PhD.I) in International Business and Sustainability • An MBA with Distinction • A PhD, a BSc (First Class Honours) and an MSc (High Distinction) in Atmospheric Physics, Climate & Sustainability • Currently pursuing a Diploma of Finance. As an entrepreneur and agent of change, he has authored over 50 groundbreaking international research papers, through collaborations with senior personnel in government agencies, universities and major private-sector clients (mining, manufacturing, energy & utilities, health and finance). He has pioneered the use of advanced AI technologies to solve critical business challenges. He comes from a lineage of accomplished entrepreneurs with a 300-year legacy influencing wealth-generating industries across Australia, North America and Europe. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside top-level executives, cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and building foundational expertise in management, leadership, business and investing. Memberships: GAICD/MAICD (since 2009) and MAusIMM (since 2014).

https://www.atmosglobal.com