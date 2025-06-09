Realtex Surges Globally with Soaring Demand and New Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realtex .ai, the AI-powered real estate risk and predictive analytics platform, is experiencing rapid global expansion as a growing number of real estate professionals, funds, and agencies adopt its cutting-edge technology to drive smarter decisions.In just a few months since its official launch, Realtex.ai has secured over 150 enterprise partnerships and licensing agreements across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia. These include leading real estate investment firms, valuation companies, family offices, hedge funds and investment banks —each leveraging Realtex’s data-driven insights to enhance acquisition strategies, mitigate portfolio risk, and uncover high-growth opportunities.The mission of Realtex.ai has always been to empower real estate professionals with world-class AI tools that decode market trends, evaluate property-level risk, and reveal the untapped potential of global assets. The momentum that Realtex.ai is seeing is a testament to the market’s hunger for clarity, precision, and speed in real estate decisions.The Realtex.ai platform provides:• Real-Time Property Risk Scores using AI-driven market indicators and risk variables• Predictive Analytics on pricing trends, rental yields, and macro/microeconomic conditions• Custom Dashboards for institutional investors, brokers, and developers• Global Coverage across the whole world• Market Recommendations based on multiple investment factorsClients have praised Realtex.ai for cutting down weeks of manual analysis into minutes, while delivering more accuracy and transparency into location-based decision-making. By using proprietary machine learning models trained on vast multi-market datasets, Realtex.ai enables professionals to move from reactive to proactive investment strategies.Realtex.ai is a next-generation real estate analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to help real estate professionals predict market trends, evaluate investment risk, and make data-backed decisions with confidence. With a commitment to innovation and global accessibility, Realtex.ai is redefining how real estate is analyzed, evaluated, and acted upon.To explore partnership or licensing opportunities, visit www.realtex.ai

