Key Trend Shaping The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market In 2025: Adas Advancements Reshaping Transport

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence AI in transportation market size has seen rapid growth in recent years, evolving from $3.63 billion in 2024 to an expected $4.29 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.2%. This growth during the historic period is largely due to the use of cameras and sensors for collision avoidance, the real-time analysis capabilities of AI, the use of high-performance computing and deep learning systems. Furthermore, the availability of big data for training AI models and an increasing emphasis on automation for improved safety and efficiency have contributed to this market expansion.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market?

In the next few years, the artificial intelligence in transportation market size is predicted to see further exponential growth, reaching $9.17 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 20.9%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to the expansion of AI applications in supply chain and logistics for efficient operations, the surge in adoption of AI for autonomous vehicle development, and the integration of AI in multimodal transportation planning and coordination.

What Drives The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market?

A key driver of the AI in transportation market is the growing demand for autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles, able to operate themselves in autopilot mode from start to finish, employ various in-vehicle technologies and sensors such as adaptive cruise control, active steering, anti-lock braking systems, GPS navigation technology, lasers, and radar. They rely heavily on AI to function and to detect any accidents or obstacles. According to a report published in 2023 by Victoria Transport Policy Institute, a Canadian research firm, it is projected that by 2045, half of all new vehicles will be autonomous and by 2060, half of the total vehicle fleet will be autonomous. This escalating demand for autonomous vehicles will stimulate the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market?

Among the major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in transportation market are The Volvo Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Scania AB, Peloton Interactive Inc., Valeo SA, Xevo Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Microsoft Corporation, and International Business Machines Corp.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market?

Technological advancements are a key trend in the AI in transportation market. Companies are focusing on innovation and the development of new products to strengthen their market position.

What Is The Market Segmentation Of The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Sector?

The AI in transportation market report segments the market by offering into hardware and software. By Machine Learning Technology, it breaks down into Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and Natural Language Processing. The market is segmented by process into Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, and Data Mining. By application, it is divided into Semi Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, and Other Applications. Furthermore, it breaks down hardware into Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Control Units And Processors, Communication Devices, and software into AI Algorithms For Route Optimization, Autonomous Vehicle Software, Fleet Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, Traffic Management Systems.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market?

North America dominated the AI in transportation market as the largest region in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The AI in transportation market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

